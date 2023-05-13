search

UFC on ABC 4: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Almeida’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

The Octagon returns to North Carolina for today’s UFC on ABC 4 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a 23-second knockout victory over Chris Daukaus in December of last year (see that here). That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Bigi Boy’, who had previously dropped bouts to Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

Meanwhile, Jailton Almeida (18-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a thirteen-fight winning streak, his latest being a second-round TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov back in January. ‘Malhadinho’ has gone 4-0 with all four wins coming by stoppage since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2022.

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup featuring former title challenger Antony Smith taking on Johnny Walker.

Anthony Smith, UFC Vegas 15

Image via The Mix

Smith (36-17 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev in most recent Octagon appearance last July. Prior to that setback, ‘Lionheart’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Ryan Spann.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (20-7 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig in his most recent efforts. The 31-year-old Brazilian has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Also featured on today’s UFC on ABC 4 main card is a highly anticipated welterweight fight between Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez.

Garry (11-0 MMA) is coming off a thrilling TKO victory over Song Kenan at UFC 285 back in March. The Irish standout has gone a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2021.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (17-3 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Neil Magny in his most recent Octagon appearance last November. Prior to that setback, ‘D-Rod’ had strung together a four-fight winning streak which included victories over Mike Perry and Kevin Lee.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC on ABC 4 Main Card (3pm pm EST on ABC)

Jailton Almeida (231) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

Ihor Potieria (204.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.5)

Tim Means (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (169.5)

UFC on ABC 4 Prelims (11:30 am EST on ESPN+)

Matt Brown (170) vs. Court McGee (170.5) – Brown def. McGee via KO in Round 1

Chase Sherman (254) vs. Karl Williams (239.5) – Williams def. Sherman by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5) vs. Cody Stamann (139) – Silva de Andrade def. Stamann by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mandy Bohm (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126) – Bohm def. Kim by split decision (27-28, 28-27 x2)

Bryan Battle (173*) vs. Gabe Green (170.5) – Battle def. Green via KO at 0:14 of Round 1

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Tainara Lisboa (134) – Lisboa der. Clark via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 of Round 3

Who are you picking to win today’s UFC on ABC 4 fights? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

