Combat Sports Commission issues statement on Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa judge removal

Western Australia’s Combat Sports Commission (CSC) has issued a statement on Judge Howie Booth’s removal from UFC 305 after Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa.

Rozenstruik defeated Tuivasa in a heavyweight matchup at UFC 305 earlier this month. He won the fight by split decision despite winning the bout almost unanimously in the eyes of viewers and pundits.

Booth, the lone judge who scored the bout in Tuivasa’s favor, scored it 30-27. This caused an uproar as many questioned the scoring when looking at the official fight statistics round to round.

Immediately after the fight, it was announced on the UFC 305 broadcast that Booth was removed from his post for the remainder of the event. The CSC has since explained its decision.