Combat Sports Commission issues statement on Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa judge removal

By Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024

Western Australia’s Combat Sports Commission (CSC) has issued a statement on Judge Howie Booth’s removal from UFC 305 after Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Tai Tuivasa

Rozenstruik defeated Tuivasa in a heavyweight matchup at UFC 305 earlier this month. He won the fight by split decision despite winning the bout almost unanimously in the eyes of viewers and pundits.

Booth, the lone judge who scored the bout in Tuivasa’s favor, scored it 30-27. This caused an uproar as many questioned the scoring when looking at the official fight statistics round to round.

Immediately after the fight, it was announced on the UFC 305 broadcast that Booth was removed from his post for the remainder of the event. The CSC has since explained its decision.

CSC speaks out on Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa scorecard

In a recent statement to MMA Fighting, CSC chairman Bob Kucera explained removing Booth from the card after Rozenstruik vs. Tuivasa.

“To ensure the best outcome for the event and the sport, the Combat Sports Commission of Western Australia (CSC) supported a change to the judging assignments during the UFC 305 event,” Kucera said on Rozenstruik vs. Tuivasa. “Due process was followed in reaching this decision which included consultation with the Head Official. Mr. Booth remains a registered official with the CSC.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

As of this writing, Booth hasn’t spoken out on his UFC 305 removal following his questionable Rozenstruik vs. Tuivasa scorecard.

Rozenstruik has won back-to-back fights, including a TKO win over Shamil Gaziev in March. He’s won three of his last four fights overall and remains a presence in the heavyweight title picture.

Tuivasa has won five consecutive fights since knocking out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271. He’s one of the most accomplished knockout artists in UFC heavyweight history.

The UFC issued a brief statement after UFC 305 on Booth’s removal, citing “good checks and balances” with the CSC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Tai Tuivasa UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Kyler Murray

WATCH | UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley runs routes at Arizona Cardinals training camp

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2024
Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rahmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov accuses Belal Muhammad of avoiding UFC 310 fight: "All that talk about being an active champion"

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov believes Belal Muhammad will not be active as champion.

Carlos Prates, Michael Page
UFC

Carlos Prates accuses Michael Page of avoiding a fight against him: "You must be having nightmares!"

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates is ready for a fight against Michael Page.

Torrez Finney, Dana White
UFC

Torrez Finney earns third shot on DWCS despite recent harsh speech from Dana White

Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has changed his tune on middleweight prospect Torrez Finney and has offered him an unprecedented third chance on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones says Tom Aspinall "has my large black c*** in his mouth" as war of words intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has pivoted on his largely distant position on Tom Aspinall and a potential Octagon booking.

Alex Pereira

Glover Teixeira believes Alex Pereira can "beat anyone at heavyweight" if he moves up: "The guy is a beast"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski explains why he didn't take UFC lightweight matchup: "I need the right fights"

Fernando Quiles - August 29, 2024

Former UFC Featherweight Champion, Alex Volkanovski, doesn’t plan to float around weight classes.

Ben Askren
Daniel Cormier

Ben Askren sticks up for Daniel Cormier amid war of words with UFC 307 fighter Joaquin Buckley

Fernando Quiles - August 29, 2024

Former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren, is sticking up for Daniel Cormier amid recent comments made by UFC 307 fighter Joaquin Buckley.

Alex Pereira
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison doubles down on Alex Pereira's judo skills: "It’s crazy how fast he picks stuff up"

Fernando Quiles - August 29, 2024

Kayla Harrison is impressed by how quickly UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira, has picked up on judo.

Stephen Thompson, Ian Machado Garry
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson would “love” to fight Ian Machado Garry, but doubts the Irishman gives him a chance: “I don't think he would”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2024

Stephen Thompson has revealed that he’d love to fight Ian Machado Garry – but he isn’t convinced he’ll get the opportunity to do so.