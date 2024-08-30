Combat Sports Commission issues statement on Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa judge removal
Western Australia’s Combat Sports Commission (CSC) has issued a statement on Judge Howie Booth’s removal from UFC 305 after Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa.
Rozenstruik defeated Tuivasa in a heavyweight matchup at UFC 305 earlier this month. He won the fight by split decision despite winning the bout almost unanimously in the eyes of viewers and pundits.
Booth, the lone judge who scored the bout in Tuivasa’s favor, scored it 30-27. This caused an uproar as many questioned the scoring when looking at the official fight statistics round to round.
Immediately after the fight, it was announced on the UFC 305 broadcast that Booth was removed from his post for the remainder of the event. The CSC has since explained its decision.
CSC speaks out on Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa scorecard
In a recent statement to MMA Fighting, CSC chairman Bob Kucera explained removing Booth from the card after Rozenstruik vs. Tuivasa.
“To ensure the best outcome for the event and the sport, the Combat Sports Commission of Western Australia (CSC) supported a change to the judging assignments during the UFC 305 event,” Kucera said on Rozenstruik vs. Tuivasa. “Due process was followed in reaching this decision which included consultation with the Head Official. Mr. Booth remains a registered official with the CSC.” (h/t MMA Fighting)
As of this writing, Booth hasn’t spoken out on his UFC 305 removal following his questionable Rozenstruik vs. Tuivasa scorecard.
Rozenstruik has won back-to-back fights, including a TKO win over Shamil Gaziev in March. He’s won three of his last four fights overall and remains a presence in the heavyweight title picture.
Tuivasa has won five consecutive fights since knocking out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271. He’s one of the most accomplished knockout artists in UFC heavyweight history.
The UFC issued a brief statement after UFC 305 on Booth’s removal, citing “good checks and balances” with the CSC.
