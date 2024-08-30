Daniel Cormier points out how Jon Jones’ vulgar comments towards Tom Aspinall may secure HW fight

By Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier feels Tom Aspinall’s trash-talking tactics towards Jon Jones are working after the latter’s vulgar comments on social media.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

Jones is expected to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November, although nothing has been formally announced by the promotion. He hasn’t fought since earning the then-vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285.

While the Jones vs. Miocic fight is near, fans and pundits are clamoring for Jones to face Aspinall, the UFC’s interim heavyweight titleholder. Aspinall most recently finished Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

The bad blood between Jones and Aspinall has intensified in recent weeks. Aspinall has repeatedly accused Jones of ducking him in favor of Miocic, who hasn’t competed since 2021.

Things took a bizarre turn this week after Jones attacked Aspinall in a since-deleted Instagram comment. Cormier, who has his fair share of history with Jones, thinks Aspinall is not only getting under Jones’ skin but is nearing getting what he wants.

Daniel Cormier shares implications of Jon Jones/Tom Aspinall beef

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier reacted to Jones’s vulgar comments aimed at Aspinall.

“Business is picking up now, finally,” Cormier said on Jones and Aspinall. “It’s the fight, or at least it feels like the fight. While I thought [Tom Aspinall] fumbled the post-fight interview with me in Manchester, seems to be frustrated. Honestly, frustration might be good right now. Because in frustration, you start to really show your true feelings on the situation. [Aspinall] was very respectful in that interview…but what does respectful get you? It doesn’t really get you all that you want. Now, respect’s out the window with this dude, and he’s just telling it how it is…

“Here’s one thing about Jon Jones; and this can be from me because I’m a person that lived it with him,” Cormier continued. “The thing about Jon Jones, he doesn’t like disrespect. He can’t ignore when you take shots at him. and that’s why it was very easy to get under his skin. We as fighters don’t like being disrespected, especially one who has had as much success as Jon Jones has had. At the end of the day, Jon Jones is a champion and he’s a competitor. Things are picking up at heavyweight, I think we’re closer to Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall today than we’ve ever been…in beef, disrespect is always what gets you closer to fighting him. Tom Aspinall is being disrespectful now, and I think that’s going to work to his advantage in terms of getting this fight.”

Jones and Aspinall are two of the UFC’s pound-for-pound best. According to Cormier, a fight between them might be closer to fruition.

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

