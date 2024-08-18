Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Tai Tuivasa at UFC 305

Tonight’s UFC 305 main card featured a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Tuivasa (14-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s matchup with hopes of snapping his four-fight losing skid. ‘Bam Bam’ had suffered stoppage losses to Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura in his most previous Octagon apperances.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-6 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past March, where he earned a fourth-round TKO victory over Shamil Gaziev. Prior to that win, ‘Bigi Boy’ was coming off a submission loss to Jailton Almeida in May of 2023.

Tonight’s heavyweight matchup resulted in a thrilling war. Jairzinho Rozenstruik was able to get off the better significant strikes throughout the fight, but Tai Tuivasa showed off his incredible heart by standing in there and swinging bombs until the final horn. After fifteen minutes of action, ‘Bigi Boy’ was awarded a split decision victory as one judge egregiously scored the fight 30-27 for the Aussie.

Official UFC 305 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Tai Tuivasa by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 27-30)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Tuivasa vs. Rozenstruik’ below:

This is what a heavyweight fight is supposed to look like. Dudes are keeping a pace!! #ufc305 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 18, 2024

Rozenstruik lookin’ quick out there! #UFC305 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 18, 2024

Possibly performance of the night by Rozenstruik! He looked sharp tonight #UFC305 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 18, 2024

On his five-fight losing streak, Tai Tuivasa has been outstruck 344-111 in significant strikes — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 18, 2024

30-27 Tuivasa is something wild haha #UFC305 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 18, 2024

HORRENDOUS JOKE OF A CALL by that judge. Wow was that bad #UFC305 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 18, 2024

Who would you like to see Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight next following his victory over Tai Tuivasa this evening in Perth?