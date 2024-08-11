Jailton Almeida calls out Serghei Spivac following UFC Vegas 95: “I want to fight, bro”

Serghei Spivac didn’t want to mention any names after submitting Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95, but he ended up being called out by Jailton Almeida.

Spivac and Tybura shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex this past Saturday night. This was a heavyweight rematch, as Tybura won their first encounter back in 2020 via unanimous decision. Things played out far differently this time, with Spivac locking in an armbar for the submission win in under two minutes.

During his post-fight interview, Spivac said he wanted to face someone higher than him in the rankings. While “The Polar Bear” didn’t drop any names, Almeida is willing to be his next dance partner.

