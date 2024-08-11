Jailton Almeida calls out Serghei Spivac following UFC Vegas 95: “I want to fight, bro”

By Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Serghei Spivac didn’t want to mention any names after submitting Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95, but he ended up being called out by Jailton Almeida.

Jailton Almeida

Spivac and Tybura shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex this past Saturday night. This was a heavyweight rematch, as Tybura won their first encounter back in 2020 via unanimous decision. Things played out far differently this time, with Spivac locking in an armbar for the submission win in under two minutes.

During his post-fight interview, Spivac said he wanted to face someone higher than him in the rankings. While “The Polar Bear” didn’t drop any names, Almeida is willing to be his next dance partner.

Serghei Spivac Challenged by Jailton Almeida Following UFC Vegas 95

Jailton Almeida was paying attention to Serghei Spivac’s performance at UFC Vegas 95 and he threw his name in the hat as a potential opponent for the Moldovan contender.

“Spivak, do you want someone above you in the rankings? Im here!! #7 vs #8 . I want to fight Bro! Happy you get the finish early, so, we can fight soon!”

Spivac was asked about the callout during the UFC Vegas 95 post-fight press conference. Spivac simply said, “Let him train.”

The quick victory over Marcin Tybura was a nice bounce back win for Spivac. In his previous fight, he was stopped by Ciryl Gane via second-round TKO. The defeat ended Spivac’s three-fight winning streak, but now he’s hoping to begin a fresh stretch of victories and possibly earn a UFC title opportunity down the road.

Almeida is on a similar path, having submitted Alexander Romanov in the first round after being knocked out by Curtis Blaydes. The loss to Blaydes likely cost the Brazilian an interim heavyweight title shot, but Almeida is looking forward and hopes to prove he can reach the mountain top.

Jailton Almeida Sergei Spivac UFC

