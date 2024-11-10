Carlos Prates slams fans who think Neil Magny quit in UFC Vegas 100 fight

By Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Carlos Prates has a challenge for those who believe Neil Magny quit at UFC Vegas 100.

Carlos Prates punches Nail Magny

Prates made the most of his opportunity to headline a UFC Fight Night card. He shared the Octagon with the crafty veteran Neil Magny. In the past, Magny has derailed hype trains, but things didn’t go well for him this past Saturday in Las Vegas.

Prates scored a late first-round knockout victory to push his winning streak to 13. Despite the impressive showing, some fans online discredited “The Nightmare’s” win by questioning whether or not Magny wanted out of the fight.

Carlos Prates Fires Back At Naysayers Following UFC Vegas 100 Win

Carlos Prates spoke to reporters following UFC Vegas 100. The rising welterweight was asked about the discussion online regarding whether or not Neil Magny folded. It’s clear that Prates is none too pleased with that chatter (via MMAFighting).

“I think they should come here and let me give a punch on his head,” Prates said in his post-fight scrum. “Then after they can talk.

“You know when I fought Li Jingliang? It was the same the first knockdown. I hit his head and then he goes down. I think Neil Magny was the same. I train a lot of boxing, many times. Maybe four times per week. Bro, my hand, when I punch you, no matter how or where, you’re going to get hurt.

“On the head is different on the face. On the face you get a little bit dizzy. But on the head you cut your legs and don’t feel nothing and then you come back. So I think people talking shit, they should come here and let me hit his head and then they’ll talk after.”

Regardless of what the social takes may say, no one can deny that Prates has been on a roll. He will have a number next to his name when the official UFC rankings are updated.

