UFC 305 set for August 18 in Perth, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya reportedly in discussions

By Susan Cox - March 28, 2024

UFC 305 is set for August 18th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia and it’s been reported that Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya is in discussions.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis

The last time the promotion was in Australia was in September of 2023 at UFC 293 which took place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

The UFC took to ‘X‘ posting the announcement today:

“We’re going back down under! #UFC 305 is headed to Perth! “

In a press release, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news:

“Perth, I am so excited to be coming back. After a record-breaking event in 2023, I can’t wait to bring another massive pay-per-view to Western Australia. Perth is a world-class city with some of the most passionate fight fans I’ve ever seen – UFC 305 is going to be incredible!”

‘Submission Radio’ also took to ‘X’ sharing:

“Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya is being discussed to main event #UFC305 in Perth! (via @nickwalshaw)” 

Although the Du Plessis Camp nor the Adesanya camp have commented, as the saying goes, where there’s smoke – there’s fire.

The current UFC middleweight champion, Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) last fought and defeated Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) this past January at UFC 297 to claim the belt.

The former two-time middleweight champion, Adesanya (24-3 MMA) last fought and lost the belt to Sean Strickland in September of last year at UFC 293 in Sydney.

And now with the announcement of UFC 305 in Perth, we wait in anticipation for the the promotion to confirm the main and preliminary cards.

Would you like to see Du Plessis defend his belt against Adesanya this summer in Australia?

Who else would you like to see battle it out in the cage down under?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

