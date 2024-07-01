Dustin Poirier challenges Islam Makhachev to a rematch, responds to “bumskie” Conor McGregor

By Susan Cox - July 1, 2024

Dustin Poirier is challenging Islam Makhachev to a rematch and in the process is responding to ‘bumskie’ Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier

‘The Diamond’ (30-9 MMA) fought Makhachev (26-1 MMA) in a lightweight bout a month ago today at UFC 302. The result was a submission victory for the Makhachev, the lightweight champion, at 2:42 of Round 5.

In a series of messages, Dustin Poirier took to ‘X‘ to callout Islam Makhachev to a rematch as well as calling out Conor McGregor to meet him in the Octagon.

Addressing Makhachev, Poirier said:

“If arman can’t fight let’s go again @MAKHACHEVMMA”

If Makhachev’s  expected title defense against Arman Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA) doesn’t go through, Poirier is making it known he’ll be ready for a rematch.

The 35-year-old Poirier went on to address the Irishman with a series of messages:

“Hey @TheNotoriousMMA is felt so nice, I did it twice ya bumskie”

“Uno mas”

“I’m cool I don’t need the cash I just want the blood”

“The Last Dance. Let em know”

It’s true that Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have met three times in the cage.

The first bout came in September of 2014 at featherweight, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious via first-round TKO.

Dustin Poirier Conor McGregor

(via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The pair would meet again in January of 2021 at lightweight, where it was Poirier defeating McGregor (22-6 MMA) by KO at 2:32 of r=Round 2. Meeting again in July of that same year, Poirier defeated the Irishman by TKO in Round 1. Conor McGregor has not fought since that second loss against Poirier.

Suffice to say Dustin Poirier doesn’t seem to be edging toward retirement, or at least not yet.

Would you like to see ‘The Diamond’ in a trilogy bout with McGregor or would you prefer Poirier vs. Makhachev II?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC

