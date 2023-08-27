UFC 293 headliner Israel Adesanya hasn’t forgotten about Dricus du Plessis: “I do want that fight”

Israel Adesanya Still Wants Dricus du Plessis Fight

During an interview with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie, Israel Adesanya admitted that he very much still wants to share the Octagon with du Plessis. Despite this, “The Last Stylebender” says the clock is ticking on the window for that fight to happen (h/t MMAFighting).

“We’ll see if he shows up but also, I’ll see how I feel,” Adesanya said. “I’ll see how I feel. I do want that fight. I feel like that will be one of the most important fights in sporting history. I mean that when I say in history. I’ll see how I feel because again, time keeps on ticking. Time waits for no man.”

Adesanya had a heated rant when he was face-to-face with du Plessis at UFC 290. During an appearance on “The MSP Show,” du Plessis shared why he walked away from the face-to-face encounter.