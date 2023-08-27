Marlon Vera insists fighting Sean O’Malley for UFC title makes sense: “There’s no way they’re not going to do it right now”

Marlon Vera Thinks Sean O’Malley Title Fight Is A Lock

Marlon Vera recently appeared on “Morning Kombat” and discussed the possibility of fighting Sean O’Malley for the UFC Bantamweight Championship next. “Chito” doesn’t appear to have a doubt in his mind (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“After the fight, I just texted Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell): ‘You guys know where I am. I’m ready to go. If there’s something to talk, let’s talk it out, but I’m all in for (O’Malley),’” Vera told Morning Kombat. “I’m sure they’ll come with something. To me, it just seems like, how do you not do it right now? There’s no way they’re not going to do it right now.

“Business wise, it’s the best time to do it … money wise, eye wise. That’s why I’m not even pushing myself. I don’t need to push. It’s already served. It’s as ready to go as it can be.”

It’s a rematch that O’Malley has publicly said is the right move to make. The “Sugar” show has downplayed Vera’s victory over him, but it’s clear that the newly-minted 135-pound titleholder wants to avenge that defeat. Whether or not he’ll get a chance to do so remains to be seen, but with O’Malley continuing to grow, perhaps the UFC will have no trouble obliging.