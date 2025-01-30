Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov:

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Adesanya, it will be a good fight. This fight will put him back in title contention. I think he wins a decision, Imavov is tough to finish.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Israel Adesanya. He’s faced better people, Imavov was struggling with Brendan Allen. I think the five rounds favor Izzy and he gets it done.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: I think Adesanya by decision. His striking is too good for Imavov, and I think he will be too technical for him.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Adesanya. I think he’s rejuvenated and re-energized and will be too slick on the feet for Imavov.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: I’m leaning toward Imavov, honestly. I think Adesanya has lost a step and I think Imavov is ready to prove he’s the guy.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Israel Adesanya. Imavov is showing out, but I think the five rounds help Izzy.

Kody Steele, UFC lightweight: I think it will be a tough, close fight. But, I think Adesanya, I think he has a chip on his shoulder.

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Diego Fereira, Terrance McKinney, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Modestas Bukauskas, Steve Garcia, Kody Steele

