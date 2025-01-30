Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov

By Cole Shelton - January 29, 2025

In the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, a pivotal middleweight bout goes down as Israel Adesanya takes on Nassourdine Imavov. Heading into the fight, Adesanya is a -164 favorite while the Frenchman is a +128 underdog on FanDuel.

Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the middleweight fight. Ultimately, the pros believe Adesanya will get a win over Imavov, as most of the fighters interviewed believe Izzy’s striking will be the difference. They also believe the former champ’s cardio over five rounds will help him edge out a win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov:

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Adesanya, it will be a good fight. This fight will put him back in title contention. I think he wins a decision, Imavov is tough to finish.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Israel Adesanya. He’s faced better people, Imavov was struggling with Brendan Allen. I think the five rounds favor Izzy and he gets it done.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: I think Adesanya by decision. His striking is too good for Imavov, and I think he will be too technical for him.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Adesanya. I think he’s rejuvenated and re-energized and will be too slick on the feet for Imavov.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: I’m leaning toward Imavov, honestly. I think Adesanya has lost a step and I think Imavov is ready to prove he’s the guy.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Israel Adesanya. Imavov is showing out, but I think the five rounds help Izzy.

Kody Steele, UFC lightweight: I think it will be a tough, close fight. But, I think Adesanya, I think he has a chip on his shoulder.

***

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Diego Fereira, Terrance McKinney, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Modestas Bukauskas, Steve Garcia, Kody Steele

Fighters picking Nassourdine Imavov: Steve Garcia

