Jairzinho Rozenstruik admits he wasn’t looking to fight former training parner Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia: “We are professionals”

By Cole Shelton - January 29, 2025

Jairzinho Rozenstruik turned himself back into a contender at heavyweight in 2024.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Rozenstruik went 2-0 with a stoppage win over Shamil Gaziev and a decision win over Tai Tuivasa last year. His hope was to fight one more time in 2024, but he is fine with returning at UFC Saudi Arabia on February 1.

“We wanted to get one more in last year, I had a good year and wanted to keep the momentum. But, it is early in the new year so it’s not bad timing. I’m back in shape, back in training, so it’s all good,” Rozenstruik said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

When Jairzinho Rozenstruik returns to the Octagon, he will be facing Sergei Pavlovich. It’s a fight that Rozenstruik wasn’t chasing given the two used to be main training partners and were friendly with one another.

But, after the UFC offered the fight, Rozenstruik knew he had to take it as it is business.

“This wasn’t a fight I was looking for. He gives me a perfect spot to be back in the top five, I know I trained with him for two, three years. No bad blood, we are professionals,” Rozenstruik said. “We have to fight for the spot, that is how I see it… It matters, it is what it is. There is no right or wrong with fighting, you have to be in there and have to finish your opponent. The only thing I know is I will be in shape, I will be in there ready to go.”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik eyeing finish win over Sergei Pavlovich

Although Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Sergei Pavlovich are former training partners, he knows both will be much different on fight night.

But, Rozenstruik has plenty of confidence that he will be able to finish Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia.

“I always go for the finish. He’s a strong guy, he’s fast, he has a long reach, we are working on everything. I’m in shape, I feel good and I can’t wait for February 1,” Rozenstruik said.

If Rozenstruik gets his hand raised at UFC Saudi Arabia he believes he would be in line for a No. 1 contender fight at heavyweight.

“I’m always ready to step up, a win here will put me in consideration for a number one contender fight. A win is really important for my career,” Rozenstruik concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC

