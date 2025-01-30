Francis Ngannou sends warm wishes to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has wished Israel Adesanya the best ahead of his return to the cage on Saturday.

This weekend, Israel Adesanya will make his return to the cage. He’ll do so by taking on Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. For ‘Stylebender’, this serves as a real opportunity for him to prove that he can still mix it up with the best middleweights in the world. On the flip side, Nassourdine Imavov has an opportunity to make a name for himself against a former two-time world champion.

Someone who also knows a thing or two about being a world champion is none other than Francis Ngannou. The man known as ‘The Predator’ has been good friends with Adesanya for a long time and alongside Kamaru Usman, they reigned as the three African kings of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Ahead of the bout, the two men caught up with Francis wishing Israel well on social media.