Francis Ngannou sends warm wishes to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

By Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has wished Israel Adesanya the best ahead of his return to the cage on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou

This weekend, Israel Adesanya will make his return to the cage. He’ll do so by taking on Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. For ‘Stylebender’, this serves as a real opportunity for him to prove that he can still mix it up with the best middleweights in the world. On the flip side, Nassourdine Imavov has an opportunity to make a name for himself against a former two-time world champion.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya frustrated by the UFC’s attempt to erase Francis Ngannou from their history: “It’s silly!”

Someone who also knows a thing or two about being a world champion is none other than Francis Ngannou. The man known as ‘The Predator’ has been good friends with Adesanya for a long time and alongside Kamaru Usman, they reigned as the three African kings of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Ahead of the bout, the two men caught up with Francis wishing Israel well on social media.

 

My big brother!!! https://t.co/IvZU9RBASh

— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 30, 2025

Ngannou praises Adesanya

Ngannou: “Just 2 days before the battle for my brother, but he’s stress-free and in high spirits; he even looks younger! [laughing face] #wakandaforever”

Adesanya: “My big brother!!!”

For Israel Adesanya, he’ll probably just see this as another day at the office. In truth, though, this is a really important contest when you talk about what he’s got left in the tank. He’s been in this game for a long time, and he wants to prove he’s still worthy of a championship. Hopefully, his fans are treated to something special when he battles Imavov.

What do you expect to happen when Israel Adesanya returns to the cage this weekend? Do you anticipate that he will become a world champion once again? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, knockout, KO

Daniel Cormier questions Israel Adesanya's motivation ahead of UFC return

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025
Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira set to corner Sean Strickland in UFC 312 main event

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

In an interesting move, Alex Pereira looks set to corner Sean Strickland in his upcoming UFC 312 main event.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor seemingly doubles down on Paul Hughes insults

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

UFC fighter Conor McGregor seems to be doubling down on the insults he has thrown in the direction of Paul Hughes.

Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov

Cole Shelton - January 29, 2025

In the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, a pivotal middleweight bout goes down as Israel Adesanya takes on Nassourdine Imavov. Heading into the fight, Adesanya is a -164 favorite while the Frenchman is a +128 underdog on FanDuel.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC

Jairzinho Rozenstruik admits he wasn't looking to fight former training parner Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia: "We are professionals"

Cole Shelton - January 29, 2025

Jairzinho Rozenstruik turned himself back into a contender at heavyweight in 2024.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg

REPORT | Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg targeted for UFC Mexico City main event

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025
Michael Page
UFC

Michael Page says he's "happy" to wrestle Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia: "This is an MMA game"

Cole Shelton - January 29, 2025

Michael Page is happy to werstle Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Nassourdine Imavov Israel Adesanya
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov dismisses notion that Israel Adesanya is past his prime: 'I don't think he's getting older'

Fernando Quiles - January 29, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya has lost a step.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland's coach explains why UFC 312 rematch with Dricus du Plessis is more personal than first fight

Fernando Quiles - January 29, 2025

Head coach Eric Nicksick says there’s a key change in Sean Strickland’s mindset going into his championship rematch with Dricus du Plessis.

Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Shara Magomedov believes Michael Page will shoot for takedowns at UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - January 29, 2025

UFC star Shara Magomedov doesn’t believe he’ll be the one to shoot for takedowns against Michael Page this weekend.