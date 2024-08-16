Marvin Vettori mocks Israel Adesanya for crying at UFC 305 press conference: “He can’t say he grew up poor”

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is once again mocking his former rival Israel Adesanya.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is set to return to the cage this Saturday night in Australia. In the main event of UFC 305, Israel Adesanya will face current middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis. ‘Stillknocks’ won the gold from Sean Strickland in January by split-decision. Heading into Saturday’s event, the two men have developed quite the feud.

The bad blood boiled over at today’s press conference in Australia. During the press conference, Israel Adesanya shed tears during an argument with Dricus du Plessis about his family and upbringing. The back-and-forth was just one of many during today’s heated presser. However, Marvin Vettori was very entertained.

‘The Italian Dream’ is no stranger to Israel Adesanya. The two have spent eight rounds in the cage together, with ‘The Last Stylebender’ winning both matchups. However, that didn’t stop Marvin Vettori from heading to X earlier today, where he ripped Adesanya. According to the Italian fighter, the only reason the former champion cried is because he can’t fake growing up poor.

RELATED: DANA WHITE VOWS TO BRING UFC TO SOUTH AFRICA IF DRICUS DU PLESSIS DEFEATS ISRAEL ADESANYA: “OBVIOUSLY WE’LL DO IT”

Adesanya cried because he can’t say he grow up poor lol — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 16, 2024

Whoever like Izzy should like me too lol his fans just show up when is time to talk shit about me 😂😂😂 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 16, 2024

Marvin Vettori mocks former rival Israel Adesanya following UFC 305 presser

Marvin Vettori added in a follow-up post, that Israel Adesanya’s fans had been talking about him on social media. That likely motivated his post mocking the Nigerian fighter. While these two likely won’t be fighting anytime soon, it’s clear that there’s still a lot of bad blood between them.

This is also far from the first time that Vettori has slammed ‘The Last Stylebender’ on social media. However, Israel Adesanya won’t be Marvin Vettori’s next opponent. While ‘The Last Stylebender’ will face Dricus du Plessis this Saturday, the Italian is currently unbooked.

The 30-year-old was set for a clash with Brendan Allen at the UFC Apex earlier this year. However, he was forced out due to injury, and ‘All In’ instead faced Chris Curtis.

What do you make of these comments from Marvin Vettori? Are you excited for Adesanya’s return at UFC 305 this weekend?