Israel Adesanya’s coach thinks Sean Strickland’s UFC title reign will be cut short: “The rematch will be the end of that story”

Israel Adesanya’s Coach Sees Short Title Reign For Sean Strickland

The folks at Submission Radio were able to speak to Eugene Bareman following UFC 293. The City Kickboxing coach thinks Adesanya is destined to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion (h/t MMAMania).

“You have nights like this sometimes,” Bareman told Submission Radio after the fight. “The thing is what makes these fighters the best in the world and these teams the best in the world, is because they don’t have these nights often. But we had one. And we had one because Sean and his team, they were just better tonight. They were better than us. Like, I just can’t really sugarcoat that.

“You don’t just go in one night and just not perform — it’s all for a reason,” he continued. “And most of the time that reason is that the opponent does certain things that make you not perform. So, you can’t take nothing away from Sean. Was he the most unlikely champion ever? Even surpassing Michael Bisping? Some would say yes, and that’s just such a brilliant story for him.

“And, the rematch will be the end of that story,” Bareman concluded.

Time will tell if Israel Adesanya can find his way back to the 185-pound gold. UFC President Dana White appears to be on board with the idea of an immediate rematch.