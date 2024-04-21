Sean Strickland says it is a “damn shame to see” the current state of America: “I drive home and I see Mexican flags everywhere”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is explaining why loving your country is one of the worst things for mental health.

Strickland (28-6 MMA) is known for his brash takes and once again stirred up controversy with his latest comments regarding the current state of America.

In a serious of tweets on ‘X‘, Sean Strickland shared his thoughts on the United States government, which culminated in ‘Tarzan’ suggesting that America is slowly dying.

One of the worst things for mental health is loving your country I drive home and I see Mexican flags everywhere. I don't even think English is the language on the west coast anymore. You have a government actively looking to replace you as a voter Damn shame to see — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 20, 2024

When one fan recommended that Sean Strickland move to Idaho, the former UFC champion replied with the following:

You think Idaho is safe? You might be for now but unless somethings is don't Idaho will become another liberal trash can…. Just wait it will happen one day. https://t.co/poCo9VjtqR — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 20, 2024

Sean Strickland concluded his “bitching” with the following sentiments:

Alright I'm done bitching. But goddamn it's a shame watching America die slowly:/ Goodnight — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 20, 2024

Strickland of course dropped the UFC middleweight championship to Dricus Du Plessis by split decision in his most recent effort this past January at UFC 297. Although he was originally campaigning for an immediate rematch with the South African, Dana White and company opted to go in a different direction as ‘DDP’ is now slated to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Australia.

Sean Strickland recently struck a new deal with the promotion and has since been booked to fight Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302 on June 1st in New Jersey.

What do you think of Strickland’s latest comments regarding the state of America?