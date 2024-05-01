UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape sends a warning to Israel Adesanya: “I’m undefeated in the streets”

By Susan Cox - May 1, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape is sending a warning to former middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya.

Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya

Manel Kape (19-6 MMA) is sporting 4 victories in a row, his latest unanimous decision win coming against Felipe dos Santos (8-1 MMA) last September at UFC 293.

UFC 293 also saw Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) vs. Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) in the middleweight main event which saw ‘Tarzan’ defeat ‘The Last Styebender’ to claim the belt.

At the UFC 293 press conference, the much smaller ‘Star Boy’ got in a scuffle with the much larger Adesanya concerning Kai Kara-France (Adesanya’s teammate). While that occurred months ago, Kape is now challenging Adesanya to (of all things) a street fight.

Manel Kape, speaking on the ‘Jaxxon Podcast’ addressed Israel Adesanya saying (h/t MMAMania):

“I’m undefeated in the streets. I don’t give a f*ck. I already beat many guys of his size. I don’t give a f*ck (about his size). Put him in front of me in the streets, and we’re gonna see. It’s everything in the street. (Adesanya) is pretty good; I’m pretty good too, brother.”

While Adesanya has not responded to Kape’s challenge to meet him in the streets as of this writing, pretty sure he has other fighters (aka Dricus Du Plessis) in his sights to meet up with in the Octagon.

Manel Kape was scheduled to fight Matheus Nicolau (19-5 MMA) at UFC Vegas 91 this past weekend, but Cape withdrew for undisclosed reasons.  This marks the second time the fight between the two flyweights has fallen through. The rematch was originally scheduled for January 13th at UFC Vegas 84, but was cancelled after Kape missed weight by three and a half pounds the day prior to that event.

What do you think of Kape’s callout for Adesanya to meet him in a street fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Manel Kape UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria

Alex Volkanovski tells Ilia Topuria to step up and start acting like a champion: “He’s saying no to everyone”

Susan Cox - May 1, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev calls “number one bullsh*t” on updated UFC flyweight rankings

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev has called out the updated UFC flyweight rankings as Alex Perez jumps above him in the pecking order.

Robert Whittaker and Jiri Prochazka
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker explains why he hopes Jiri Prochazka doesn’t move down to middleweight: “Then we’re enemies”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Robert Whittaker has explained why he doesn’t want to see Jiri Prochazka move down to middleweight.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria “has much say in this as he thinks he does” with potential Max Holloway title fight

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Daniel Cormier has questioned how much of a say Ilia Topuria has in his potential showdown with Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298
UFC

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria plans to be the highest paid fighter in the world in 2025: “I have no doubt”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to become one of the highest paid athletes in the world next year.

Drakkar Klose

Drakkar Klose claims Joaquim Silva is the "easiest fight," vows to KO him at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall vents frustration with “absolutely terrible” UFC 304 start time

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Tom Aspinall is venting his frustration with what he calls an ‘absolutely terrible’ UFC 304 start time.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till vows to “destroy” Mike Perry when they finally meet: “He’s been fighting old slow sh**ty dopes”

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Darren Till is vowing to ‘destroy’ Mike Perry when they finally meet.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Alexandre Pantoja details the time he "smashed" Sean O'Malley in sparring

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja claims he smashed Sean O’Malley when they sparred years ago.

Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson reveals he's targeting professional boxing debut, wants to face 'a legend of the sport'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the latest MMA legend to express profound interest in moving to boxing.