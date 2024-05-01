UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape sends a warning to Israel Adesanya: “I’m undefeated in the streets”

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape is sending a warning to former middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya.

Manel Kape (19-6 MMA) is sporting 4 victories in a row, his latest unanimous decision win coming against Felipe dos Santos (8-1 MMA) last September at UFC 293.

UFC 293 also saw Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) vs. Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) in the middleweight main event which saw ‘Tarzan’ defeat ‘The Last Styebender’ to claim the belt.

At the UFC 293 press conference, the much smaller ‘Star Boy’ got in a scuffle with the much larger Adesanya concerning Kai Kara-France (Adesanya’s teammate). While that occurred months ago, Kape is now challenging Adesanya to (of all things) a street fight.

Manel Kape, speaking on the ‘Jaxxon Podcast’ addressed Israel Adesanya saying (h/t MMAMania):

“I’m undefeated in the streets. I don’t give a f*ck. I already beat many guys of his size. I don’t give a f*ck (about his size). Put him in front of me in the streets, and we’re gonna see. It’s everything in the street. (Adesanya) is pretty good; I’m pretty good too, brother.”

While Adesanya has not responded to Kape’s challenge to meet him in the streets as of this writing, pretty sure he has other fighters (aka Dricus Du Plessis) in his sights to meet up with in the Octagon.

Manel Kape was scheduled to fight Matheus Nicolau (19-5 MMA) at UFC Vegas 91 this past weekend, but Cape withdrew for undisclosed reasons. This marks the second time the fight between the two flyweights has fallen through. The rematch was originally scheduled for January 13th at UFC Vegas 84, but was cancelled after Kape missed weight by three and a half pounds the day prior to that event.

What do you think of Kape’s callout for Adesanya to meet him in a street fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!