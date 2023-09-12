Alex Pereira explains why Israel Adesanya shouldn’t get immediate UFC title rematch against Sean Strickland
Alex Pereira has given his take on why Israel Adesanya should not get an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland.
Adesanya lost the UFC Middleweight Championship on September 9. He took on Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 and had no answer for his opponent. Many have credited Alex Pereira with Strickland’s unanimous decision victory to capture the 185-pound gold. “Poatan” has refused to take credit for what his training partner and former foe was able to achieve.
Alex Pereira Dismisses Immediate Title Shot For Israel Adesanya
While UFC President Dana White has expressed interest in booking an immediate rematch between Strickland and Adesanya, Pereira doesn’t agree with it. He took to his YouTube channel to explain why (via MMAJunkie).
“Personally, I don’t agree,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “When it was me, I agreed because I was losing the fight and managed to knock him out in the final round, so it was a totally different situation. That’s why he deserved it. But now, Sean exceeded all expectations. Many people who didn’t believe now believe. And hey, if you don’t believe, that’s on you. But I think he needs to keep going, bring in other athletes to challenge him.
“Adesanya needs to take a break because he’s a guy – man, let’s not discredit him just because he lost. He’s a guy that I think fought four matches in a year. I think he needs to rest a bit his body, his mind to come back refreshed, ready for another fight and then come after that belt again and try something against Sean Strickland. But with the style Sean showed, I think it’s tough for Adesanya to get that belt back.”
