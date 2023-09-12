John Lineker breaks down Stephen Loman ahead of ONE Fight Night 14 clash: “Loman is a tough athlete”

John Lineker foresees another wild battle when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this September 29.

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion and current No. 1 contender faces No. 2-ranked Stephen Loman in a match that could determine reigning titleholder Fabricio Andrade’s next challenger.

Lineker last defeated Kim Jae Woong by way of come-from-behind knockout in August. Now, he plans on giving fans another thriller at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I think it’s my first time in ONE that I leave a fight and I already have another scheduled in a short time. Thank God I had a good fight, I didn’t get hurt. So, I asked my manager to arrange a new fight soon,” Lineker said. “So, this fight against Stephen Loman was scheduled.”

Both men were slated to square off in April 2021, but fate had other plans. The bout was cancelled when Loman contracted COVID-19, leaving fans disappointed.

Now, after over two years of waiting, Lineker is thrilled to finally lock horns with the Filipino slugger.

“Loman is a tough athlete, a guy who goes after his opponents all the time. For sure, we will have a great fight. He has shown that he also wants to fight for the title,” the Brazilian said.