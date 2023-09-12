John Lineker breaks down Stephen Loman ahead of ONE Fight Night 14 clash: “Loman is a tough athlete”
John Lineker foresees another wild battle when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this September 29.
The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion and current No. 1 contender faces No. 2-ranked Stephen Loman in a match that could determine reigning titleholder Fabricio Andrade’s next challenger.
Lineker last defeated Kim Jae Woong by way of come-from-behind knockout in August. Now, he plans on giving fans another thriller at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
“I think it’s my first time in ONE that I leave a fight and I already have another scheduled in a short time. Thank God I had a good fight, I didn’t get hurt. So, I asked my manager to arrange a new fight soon,” Lineker said. “So, this fight against Stephen Loman was scheduled.”
Both men were slated to square off in April 2021, but fate had other plans. The bout was cancelled when Loman contracted COVID-19, leaving fans disappointed.
Now, after over two years of waiting, Lineker is thrilled to finally lock horns with the Filipino slugger.
“Loman is a tough athlete, a guy who goes after his opponents all the time. For sure, we will have a great fight. He has shown that he also wants to fight for the title,” the Brazilian said.
John Lineker plans to fight fire with fire
John Lineker is focusing on one key aspect ahead of his showdown with Stephen Loman – his boxing.
The Brazilian has always possessed exceptional striking. But Lineker knows that polishing his skills in “the sweet science” will be crucial in dealing with the well-rounded threat that the Filipino poses.
“Loman is a guy who moves a lot, which makes it difficult for those who like striking,” Lineker said.
“In addition, he has a good takedown and good ground-and-pound. So, I need to work on my boxing well and always be prepared to defend his takedown attempts.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:John Lineker ONE Championship