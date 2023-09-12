John Lineker breaks down Stephen Loman ahead of ONE Fight Night 14 clash: “Loman is a tough athlete”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 12, 2023

John Lineker foresees another wild battle when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this September 29.

John Lineker

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion and current No. 1 contender faces No. 2-ranked Stephen Loman in a match that could determine reigning titleholder Fabricio Andrade’s next challenger.

Lineker last defeated Kim Jae Woong by way of come-from-behind knockout in August. Now, he plans on giving fans another thriller at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I think it’s my first time in ONE that I leave a fight and I already have another scheduled in a short time. Thank God I had a good fight, I didn’t get hurt. So, I asked my manager to arrange a new fight soon,” Lineker said. “So, this fight against Stephen Loman was scheduled.”

Both men were slated to square off in April 2021, but fate had other plans. The bout was cancelled when Loman contracted COVID-19, leaving fans disappointed.

Now, after over two years of waiting, Lineker is thrilled to finally lock horns with the Filipino slugger.

“Loman is a tough athlete, a guy who goes after his opponents all the time. For sure, we will have a great fight. He has shown that he also wants to fight for the title,” the Brazilian said.

John Lineker plans to fight fire with fire

John Lineker is focusing on one key aspect ahead of his showdown with Stephen Loman – his boxing.

The Brazilian has always possessed exceptional striking. But Lineker knows that polishing his skills in “the sweet science” will be crucial in dealing with the well-rounded threat that the Filipino poses.

“Loman is a guy who moves a lot, which makes it difficult for those who like striking,” Lineker said.

“In addition, he has a good takedown and good ground-and-pound. So, I need to work on my boxing well and always be prepared to defend his takedown attempts.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

John Lineker ONE Championship

Related

Stamp Fairtex

How Stamp Fairtex overcame the toughest period of her career and personal life: “I just needed a break”

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2023
Jessa Khan
ONE Championship

Jessa Khan believes onus to perform falls on Danielle Kelly: "She needs to prove herself"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2023

Jessa Khan is set to face Danielle Kelly once again. But this time, it’s for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title.

John Wayne Parr
MMA News

John Wayne Parr expects "brutal" fight between Tawanchai and Superbon: "It’s going to be violent"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2023

A living legend in the worlds of Muay Thai and kickboxing, John Wayne Parr has seen and done everything. But even with all his accomplishments and experience, he still gets excited.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon Smilla Sundell
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Smilla Sundell can "become the GOAT"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 8, 2023

As strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell prepares for her next assignment, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has noticed her potential.

Xiong Jing Nan
Xiong Jing Nan

Xiong Jing Nan promises fireworks against "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14: "I will knock her out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2023

ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan is gearing up for a unique challenge.

Jonathan Di Bella

Jonathan Di Bella expects "a bloody war" with Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2023
Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

Stephen Loman confident about potential stand-up war with John Lineker: ‘I match up with his striking well’

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023

Stephen Loman is gearing up for a fight that could alter the trajectory of his career forever.

Eduard Folayang
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang intrigued by "innovative" fight between Xiong Jing Nan and "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak: "It gives a new excitement"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, Eduard Folayang will witness something unique just minutes after his rematch with old foe, Amir Khan.

Jihin Radzuan Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

Foe-turned-friend: Jihin Radzuan provides glimpse into Stamp Fairtex's training camp for ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023

As top-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex gears up for a monumental encounter against #2-ranked Ham Seo Hee, Jihin Radzuan offered her unfiltered perspective.

Ok Rae Yoon Ham Seo Hee
Seo Hee Ham

Ok Rae Yoon flabbergasted by Ham Seo Hee’s "extreme" training routine: "Doesn’t she ever get tired?"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2023

On September 29, Ok Rae Yoon will watch closely when his friend and teammate, Ham Seo Hee, meets Stamp Fairtex.