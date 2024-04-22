Chris Weidman interested in facing Sean Strickland after recent win: “I’d like to test myself”

By Josh Evanoff - April 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is down to face Sean Strickland next.

Chris Weidman, Sean Strickland

‘The All-American’ returned to the octagon late last month in Atlantic City against Bruno Silva. Chris Weidman entered the bout, admittedly on the verge of retirement. With a loss, the former UFC champion would’ve retired in the cage. Instead, Weidman picked up a controversial unanimous decision victory over the Brazilian.

The bout was originally a knockout win but was changed to a decision after several eye pokes happened in the finishing sequence. In the weeks since that victory, Chris Weidman has been quiet. However, in a recent interview on Michael Bisping‘s Believe You Me Podcast, he discussed a future fight against Sean Strickland.

‘Tarzan’ was recently booked for the UFC 302 co-main event, against Paulo Costa. Win or lose, however, Chris Weidman would be interested in facing the former champion next. While the 39-year-old is aware that he’s had a lot of losses and injuries lately, he believes that he can contend with the likes of Sean Strickland.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND PROMISES TO MAKE ‘DIRTY BRAZILIAN’ PAULO COSTA BLEED AT UFC 302: “BRAZIL DOESN’T EVEN LIKE HIM!”

Chris Weidman calls for Sean Strickland fight after recent win at UFC Atlantic City

“I think I want a big name.” Chris Weidman stated on the Believe You Me Podcast with Michael Bisping. “I went with Bruno Silva, who’s not a big name, and I think it’s time to step up and have a fun fight that people want to see and people know me and him. Bruno Silva, [fans] didn’t really know his name and I had no right to pick my opponent. Not that I’m going to be able to pick my opponents, but if it was up to me, I’d have a bigger name. A fight that means a little bit more with a win.”

Chris Weidman continued and discussed his plans to return to the cage later this year. When Michael Bisping suggested Sean Strickland as a potential opponent, ‘The All-American’ seemed to approve of the matchup.

“I would love that fight. I’ve got a lot of respect for Strickland, and I think it would be a fun buildup. I think he would bring me out of being such a nice guy. We could trash-talk a little bit, and have some fun. I would love that fight, I like his style, I like that he pushes the pace. I like to push the pace. He likes to get guys tired, so I’d like to test myself against a guy like that.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC middleweight champion? Do you want to see Chris Weidman vs. Sean Strickland?

Related

UFC Apex

UFC Apex set to host WWE event as TKO partnership strengthens

Cole Shelton - April 22, 2024
Devin Haney

Video | Sean O’Malley mocks Ryan Garcia following his upset win over Devin Haney: “Interesting technique”

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Ryan Garcia’s upset win over Devin Haney.

Jordan Burroughs
UFC

Daniel Cormier sounds off on fan taunting Jordan Burroughs after Olympic trials loss: “It’s mind boggling”

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on a fan taunting Jordan Burroughs following his Olympic trials defeat.

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling following comments of a potential fight: “Brave for you to talk about me”

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2024

Movsar Evloev has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling requesting a featherweight showdown against him.

Mark Kerr and Dwayne Johnson
UFC

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announce he’s started his MMA training camp for ‘Smashing Machine’ movie

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2024

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has announced that he has begun his mixed martial arts training camp ahead of his Smashing Machine movie.

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano appreciates Paddy Pimblett's kind words following UFC 300, still thinks he's "easy money"

Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024
Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch
Nate Diaz

VIDEO | Nate Diaz walks out of final tour stop with Jorge Masvidal: "Square off with yourself mother f**ker"

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Nate Diaz is done promoting his upcoming boxing bout with Jorge Masvidal, as he walked out of their final tour stop on Friday night.

Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje reflects on decision to take "huge risk" against Max Holloway at UFC 300: "I have no regrets"

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Justin Gaethje knew he was taking a “huge risk” when he signed on to fight Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland says it is a "damn shame to see" the current state of America: "I drive home and I see Mexican flags everywhere"

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is explaining why loving your country is one of the worst things for mental health.

Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, Herb Dean, Alex Pereira, UFC, Non-stoppage
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill makes first public remarks on referee Herb Dean's non-stoppage at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has made his first public remarks regarding referee Herb Dean’s non-stoppage at UFC 300.