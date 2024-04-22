Chris Weidman interested in facing Sean Strickland after recent win: “I’d like to test myself”

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is down to face Sean Strickland next.

‘The All-American’ returned to the octagon late last month in Atlantic City against Bruno Silva. Chris Weidman entered the bout, admittedly on the verge of retirement. With a loss, the former UFC champion would’ve retired in the cage. Instead, Weidman picked up a controversial unanimous decision victory over the Brazilian.

The bout was originally a knockout win but was changed to a decision after several eye pokes happened in the finishing sequence. In the weeks since that victory, Chris Weidman has been quiet. However, in a recent interview on Michael Bisping‘s Believe You Me Podcast, he discussed a future fight against Sean Strickland.

‘Tarzan’ was recently booked for the UFC 302 co-main event, against Paulo Costa. Win or lose, however, Chris Weidman would be interested in facing the former champion next. While the 39-year-old is aware that he’s had a lot of losses and injuries lately, he believes that he can contend with the likes of Sean Strickland.

Chris Weidman calls for Sean Strickland fight after recent win at UFC Atlantic City

“I think I want a big name.” Chris Weidman stated on the Believe You Me Podcast with Michael Bisping. “I went with Bruno Silva, who’s not a big name, and I think it’s time to step up and have a fun fight that people want to see and people know me and him. Bruno Silva, [fans] didn’t really know his name and I had no right to pick my opponent. Not that I’m going to be able to pick my opponents, but if it was up to me, I’d have a bigger name. A fight that means a little bit more with a win.”

Chris Weidman continued and discussed his plans to return to the cage later this year. When Michael Bisping suggested Sean Strickland as a potential opponent, ‘The All-American’ seemed to approve of the matchup.

“I would love that fight. I’ve got a lot of respect for Strickland, and I think it would be a fun buildup. I think he would bring me out of being such a nice guy. We could trash-talk a little bit, and have some fun. I would love that fight, I like his style, I like that he pushes the pace. I like to push the pace. He likes to get guys tired, so I’d like to test myself against a guy like that.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC middleweight champion? Do you want to see Chris Weidman vs. Sean Strickland?