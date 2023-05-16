search

Israel Adesanya vows to take things to new levels when he fights the winner of Whittaker vs. du Plessis: My next game will be something special”

By Harry Kettle - May 16, 2023

Israel Adesanya has promised to take his game to the next level when he takes on either Robert Whittaker or Dricus du Plessis in his next fight.

In his latest outing, Israel Adesanya was finally able to defeat Alex Pereira. He did so with a fantastic knockout, reclaiming the UFC middleweight championship in the process. Now, he has his sights set on the future.

While some fans would’ve liked to see him take on ‘Poatan’ in a trilogy bout, the Brazilian appears to have his sights set on a move up to light heavyweight. Adesanya, meanwhile, already knows the two candidates for his next challenger.

This summer, Robert Whittaker will meet Dricus du Plessis in a title eliminator at UFC 290. The winner is expected to take on ‘Stylebender’ later this year.

As you can imagine, Israel is feeling pretty confident about his chances.

“Face The Pain! Back in the day when you heard this track…you know s***s about to get REAL!! We’ve come a looong way as a sport. It’s been awesome to watch the growth…then I jumped in the game and played my part in taking it to new levels and to millions (and millions) of new people around the (world). My next game will be something special, regardless of who wins. Who do you want to win, Rob or Dricus and why?”

Adesanya is ready for war

Israel Adesanya is the kind of fighter who loves to reinvent himself. He wants to take his game to the next level every single time he goes out there, and he does so through his own creativity and ingenuity – alongside his team, of course.

So, whoever the opponent is, we’re excited to see where he goes from here.

Who do you believe Israel Adesanya will fight next? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Robert Whittaker UFC

