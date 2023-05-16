Israel Adesanya vows to take things to new levels when he fights the winner of Whittaker vs. du Plessis: My next game will be something special”

Israel Adesanya has promised to take his game to the next level when he takes on either Robert Whittaker or Dricus du Plessis in his next fight.

In his latest outing, Israel Adesanya was finally able to defeat Alex Pereira. He did so with a fantastic knockout, reclaiming the UFC middleweight championship in the process. Now, he has his sights set on the future.

While some fans would’ve liked to see him take on ‘Poatan’ in a trilogy bout, the Brazilian appears to have his sights set on a move up to light heavyweight. Adesanya, meanwhile, already knows the two candidates for his next challenger.

This summer, Robert Whittaker will meet Dricus du Plessis in a title eliminator at UFC 290. The winner is expected to take on ‘Stylebender’ later this year.

As you can imagine, Israel is feeling pretty confident about his chances.

🫀Face the Pain‼️

Back in the day when you heard this track…you know shits about to get REAL!! We’ve come a looong way as a sport. It’s been awesome to watch the growth…then I jumped in the game and played my part in taking it to new levels and to millions (and millions) of new… pic.twitter.com/PP7WimmMsH — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 16, 2023

“Face The Pain! Back in the day when you heard this track…you know s***s about to get REAL!! We’ve come a looong way as a sport. It’s been awesome to watch the growth…then I jumped in the game and played my part in taking it to new levels and to millions (and millions) of new people around the (world). My next game will be something special, regardless of who wins. Who do you want to win, Rob or Dricus and why?”