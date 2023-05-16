UFC champion Aljamain Sterling reacts to Henry Cejudo’s callout of teammate Merab Dvalishvili: “He’s got a tall task ahead of him”

Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on Henry Cejudo possibly squaring off with his teammate Merab Dvalishvili.

Earlier this month, Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo via split decision. It was a tight, competitive affair but in the end, it was Sterling who got his hand raised and walked away as the UFC bantamweight champion.

Following the bout, many questioned whether or not Henry Cejudo would retire. Ultimately, it seems as if he’s decided to keep his career going, as he went on to call out Merab Dvalishvili for his next fight.

Merab is riding quite the win streak right now and recently defeated Petr Yan in a dominant performance. Initially, though, it seemed like his next meeting would be with Cory Sandhagen.

During a recent interview, Sterling gave his thoughts on the prospect of Cejudo vs his teammate Dvalishvili.

“I think he’s in a good spot. The way I think he’s looking at it is, if he beats the No. 1 contender, he gets right back into a championship situation,” Sterling said. “We had a close fight, I guess to play devil’s advocate, if I were to lose to Sean [O’Malley] in my next one, it would give Cejudo a chance to jump right back into a championship opportunity.