Hiroki Akimoto battles Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Friday Fights 81

ONE Friday Fights 81 is shaping up to be an elite striking showcase after the addition of an intriguing bantamweight kickboxing bout.

During a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, July 31, it was confirmed that former ONE World Champions Hiroki Akimoto and Ilias Ennahachi would share the same stage on the highly anticipated card.

The aforementioned Asian primetime event is set to emanate live from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.

Akimoto achieved a career-defining moment when he seized the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship in March 2022.

However, the Japanese man’s reign was short-lived. He relinquished the divisional crown to Petchtanong Petchfergus eight months later.

Since then, he has been on a quest to reclaim the throne atop his weight class.

The current #2-ranked contender returned from a brief hiatus this past May. There, he faced Wei Rui in a grueling encounter and eventually dropped a close decision to the Chinese newcomer.

Now, Akimoto knows that a victory in his next assignment is crucial to stay in contention for the bracket’s top prize. And that is currently in the possession of two-sport ruler Jonathan Haggerty.