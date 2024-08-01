Hiroki Akimoto battles Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Friday Fights 81

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 1, 2024

ONE Friday Fights 81 is shaping up to be an elite striking showcase after the addition of an intriguing bantamweight kickboxing bout. 

Hiroki Akimoto

During a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, July 31, it was confirmed that former ONE World Champions Hiroki Akimoto and Ilias Ennahachi would share the same stage on the highly anticipated card.

The aforementioned Asian primetime event is set to emanate live from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.

Akimoto achieved a career-defining moment when he seized the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship in March 2022.

However, the Japanese man’s reign was short-lived. He relinquished the divisional crown to Petchtanong Petchfergus eight months later.

Since then, he has been on a quest to reclaim the throne atop his weight class.

The current #2-ranked contender returned from a brief hiatus this past May. There, he faced Wei Rui in a grueling encounter and eventually dropped a close decision to the Chinese newcomer.

Now, Akimoto knows that a victory in his next assignment is crucial to stay in contention for the bracket’s top prize. And that is currently in the possession of two-sport ruler Jonathan Haggerty.

Ilias Ennahachi targets pole position against Hiroki Akimoto at bantamweight 

On the other side of the ring, Ilias Ennahachi is making his comeback as he seeks to capture gold in a second weight class.

The Dutch-Moroccan sensation previously held the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title, successfully defending it twice. This includes a notable victory over Superlek Kiatmoo9, who presently reigns as the division’s kingpin.

After vacating the flyweight title to move up to bantamweight, Ennahachi has been biding his time, waiting for the right opportunity.

His debut at 145 pounds in February 2023 saw him knock out Aliasghar Ghodratisaraskan in a dominant performance. But he has been inactive since then.

At ONE Friday Fights 81, Ennahachi is eager to resume his charge toward the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship. 

A decisive win over Hiroki Akimoto would be a significant step in that direction.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

John Lineker

John Lineker draws Asa Ten Pow for Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2024
Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly targets emphatic win over Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 31, 2024

Danielle Kelly plans to give Mayssa Bastos a dose of her own medicine when they clash at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. 

Gustavo Balart
ONE Championship

Gustavo Balart determined to give family “the life they deserved”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 31, 2024

Gustavo Balart isn’t just pursuing his dreams at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video – he’s doing it for his family. 

Yu Yau Pui
ONE Championship

Yu Yau Pui relishes underdog role against Amy Pirnie at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 30, 2024

Despite the buzz surrounding her name, Yu Yau Pui is keeping her feet firmly on the ground as she heads into her next assignment. 

Aaron Canarte
ONE Championship

Aaron Canarte eager to bounce back at Shamil Gasanov’s expense

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2024

Aaron Canarte is on a mission to rebound from the first loss of his professional career. 

Jarred Brooks

ONE Fight Night 24: How to watch live in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2024
Elias Mahmoudi
ONE Championship

Elias Mahmoudi determined to “put on a show” at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 28, 2024

Elias Mahmoudi is ready to continue his quest for another ONE World Title shot. 

Petchtanong Petchfergus
ONE Championship

Two fighters shake up ONE Championship rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 25, 2024

After a couple of breakout performances in ONE Championship’s last two premium live events, two divisions have experienced some major movement.

Hiroba Minowa
ONE Championship

Official: Hiroba Minowa vs. Sanzhar Zakirov added to ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2024

ONE Championship’s much-awaited return to the U.S. plays host to an intriguing strawweight MMA matchup on its supporting card. 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

Rodtang to run it back with Jacob Smith for Muay Thai gold at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon lures a familiar foe when he defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.