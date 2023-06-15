UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants Henry Cejudo to honor his pre-fight bet: “Where the f**k is my gold medal?”

Aljamain Sterling has called out Henry Cejudo for not honoring a bet they made prior to their UFC 288 showdown.

Last month at UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo went to war over the UFC bantamweight championship. While it was a close and competitive bout, the judges ruled that ‘Funk Master’ was the man to have his hand raised in victory.

RELATED: UFC 288 RESULTS: ALJAMAIN STERLING DEFEATS HENRY CEJUDO (HIGHLIGHTS)

As it turns out, Sterling and Cejudo made a wager between them that would put the Olympic gold medal of ‘Triple C’ up for grabs. Despite Sterling seemingly winning the bet, Cejudo has yet to follow throw on his promise.

More than likely, he was never planning on giving it over. Still, that hasn’t stopped Aljamain from questioning it during an interview with The Schmo.

“That’s cool [Cejudo calling Sterling the bantamweight GOAT],” Sterling said. “He’s a guy who doesn’t really give out a lot of compliments, credit to a lot of people, especially in his weight class, I should say. So, for him to say that, that means a lot coming from him. At the end of the day, I don’t really give a s—t. That’s one man’s opinion.