UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants Henry Cejudo to honor his pre-fight bet: “Where the f**k is my gold medal?”

By Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has called out Henry Cejudo for not honoring a bet they made prior to their UFC 288 showdown.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo

Last month at UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo went to war over the UFC bantamweight championship. While it was a close and competitive bout, the judges ruled that ‘Funk Master’ was the man to have his hand raised in victory.

RELATED: UFC 288 RESULTS: ALJAMAIN STERLING DEFEATS HENRY CEJUDO (HIGHLIGHTS)

As it turns out, Sterling and Cejudo made a wager between them that would put the Olympic gold medal of ‘Triple C’ up for grabs. Despite Sterling seemingly winning the bet, Cejudo has yet to follow throw on his promise.

More than likely, he was never planning on giving it over. Still, that hasn’t stopped Aljamain from questioning it during an interview with The Schmo.

“That’s cool [Cejudo calling Sterling the bantamweight GOAT],” Sterling said. “He’s a guy who doesn’t really give out a lot of compliments, credit to a lot of people, especially in his weight class, I should say. So, for him to say that, that means a lot coming from him. At the end of the day, I don’t really give a s—t. That’s one man’s opinion.

Sterling calls out Cejudo

“At the end of the day, I’m just waiting for my gold medal because we made an agreement that after I win and after I take him down more times than he takes me down that he would give me the gold medal. So, Henry, where the f—k is my gold medal?”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Sterling is set to defend his UFC bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley in August.

What do you think about the bet made between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo? Is there a chance we could see a rematch in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

