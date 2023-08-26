Israel Adesanya sends a message to his UFC 293 opponent Sean Strickland: “If you want the belt, come get it”

By Zain Bando - August 26, 2023

The UFC has released its event promo for UFC 293 on September 9 in Australia, which is headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking on Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya was originally targeted for a grudge match with Dricus Du Plessis, but ‘Stylebender’ will now have to defend his title once more before that highly-anticipated fight can take shape early next year.

The promo for ‘Adesanya vs. Strickland’ can be viewed below, courtesy of the UFC’s YouTube channel. Adesanya, who bursted on the promotional scene a few years back, has quickly made a name for himself as one of the best middleweights in the sport, and arguably all-time.

Israel Adesanya was in rare form and sent a message to the brash, non-politically correct Sean Strickland, that becoming the new champion will be easier said than done.

“I’m the champ,” Adesanya said over a highlight package of himself. “If you want the belt, come get it”

Strickland responded in the only way he knew how, which, to many hardcore MMA supporters, should not come as a surprise.

“I’m not a good guy,” Strickland said. “I’m a villain. If you have something good in life, I want to take it from you. I want the title. Let’s do this.”

The bout will be contested at a normal start time in the U.S., with the pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Adesanya has won in Australia previously, defeating the likes of Anderson Silva and Robert Whittaker.

Despite it being the second weekend in September, ‘Adesanya vs. Strickland’ serves as the UFC’s blockbuster fight of the month. The promotion will plan to return to Australia every year for the next three-to-four years, likely with the goal of having a native top-off the card.

Strickland’s most recent win came in July against Abus Magomedov, earning him a title shot.

What are your thoughts on the promo? Who are you picking to win when Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland collide next month? Let us know, Penn Nation!

