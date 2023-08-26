Photo | Alex Caceres broke his arm in the first round of fight with Giga Chikadze at UFC Singapore

By Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Alex Caceres suffered a broken arm in the first round of his fight with Giga Chikadze at today’s UFC Singapore event.

Alex Caceres, Giga Chikadze, UFC Singapore, UFC

Caceres (21-14 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Pineda back in June of this year. That win had marked ‘Bruce Leeroy’s’ second in a row, as he had previously earned a first-round TKO victory over Julian Erosa in December of 2022.

Standing in the way of Alex Caceres’ planned three-fight win streak was highly touted striker Giga Chikadze (15-3 MMA). The Georgian standout was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar in January of 2022. That setback had snapped Chikadze’s impressive nine-fight winning streak, which included back-to-back TKO victories over Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza.

Today’s ‘Caceres vs. Chikadze’ bout resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. ‘Bruce Leeroy’ landed a big spinning back fist in the opening round (see that here), but Giga was able to withstand the hard shot and remain on his feet. The Georgia native eventually found his range and began to tag Caceres with some heavy kicks to the legs and body. One of those kicks actually broke the forearm of Caceres, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to trade strikes for the final ten minutes of the scrap. After three rounds of competitive action, Chikadze was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Singapore Results: Giga Chikadze def. Alex Caceres by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Following the conclusion of today’s event, Ariel Helwani took to ‘X’ and revealed that Caceres suffered a broken forearm in the opening round of his clash with Chikadze.

“Alex Caceres broke his forearm in the first round of his fight versus Giga Chikadze, per his manager Abraham Kawa. Happened when he blocked the first kick Chikadze threw in the first, he said. Fight went the distance and Caceres lose via UD.”

Abe Kawa later confirmed the report:

“Alex is a true warrior! Couldn’t grapple with one arm and still hurt Giga a couple of times.”

Given the brutal injury he suffered in the opening round, Alex Caceres’ stock should not fall with this defeat.

Caceres has gone 7-2 over his past nine Octagon appearances overall.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Caceres Giga Chikadze UFC UFC Singapore

Related

Max Holloway, The Korean Zomie, UFC Singapore, Bonus, UFC

UFC Singapore Bonus Report: Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie take home 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023
Max Holloway, The Korean Zomie, UFC Singapore, Results
Max Holloway

Pros react after Max Holloway KO's The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Today’s UFC Singapore main event featured a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie.

Max Holloway, The Korean Zomie, UFC Singapore, Results, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC Singapore Results: Max Holloway finishes The Korean Zombie (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Singapore results, including the main event between Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie.

Anthony Smith, UFC Singapore, Results, UFC
Ryan Spann

Pros react after Anthony Smith defeats Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Today’s UFC Singapore co-main event featured a light heavyweight rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.

Anthony Smith, Ryan Spann, UFC Singapore, Results, UFC
Ryan Spann

UFC Singapore Results: Anthony Smith defeats Ryan Spann (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Singapore results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.

Giga Chikadze, UFC

UFC Singapore Results: Giga Chikadze defeats Alex Caceres (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023
Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos.
Taila Santos

UFC Singapore Results: Erin Blanchfield defeats Taila Santos (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Singapore results, including the flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

UFC Singapore: ‘Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 25, 2023

The Octagon returns to Singapore for today’s UFC Fight Night event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry says "it's not an issue" for future fights having so many teammates in the welterweight rankings

Cole Shelton - August 25, 2023

Ian Machado Garry doesn’t think having so many teammates in the welterweight rankings will make it challenging for him to get fights.

Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Charles Jourdain, Chan Sung Jung, UFC Greenville
Max Holloway

Chan Sung Jung says he's "back to the classic Korean Zombie" at UFC Singapore against Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - August 25, 2023

Chan Sung Jung believes he’s back to the old Korean Zombie ahead of UFC Singapore.