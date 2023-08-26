Photo | Alex Caceres broke his arm in the first round of fight with Giga Chikadze at UFC Singapore

Alex Caceres suffered a broken arm in the first round of his fight with Giga Chikadze at today’s UFC Singapore event.

Caceres (21-14 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Pineda back in June of this year. That win had marked ‘Bruce Leeroy’s’ second in a row, as he had previously earned a first-round TKO victory over Julian Erosa in December of 2022.

Standing in the way of Alex Caceres’ planned three-fight win streak was highly touted striker Giga Chikadze (15-3 MMA). The Georgian standout was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar in January of 2022. That setback had snapped Chikadze’s impressive nine-fight winning streak, which included back-to-back TKO victories over Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza.

Today’s ‘Caceres vs. Chikadze’ bout resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. ‘Bruce Leeroy’ landed a big spinning back fist in the opening round (see that here), but Giga was able to withstand the hard shot and remain on his feet. The Georgia native eventually found his range and began to tag Caceres with some heavy kicks to the legs and body. One of those kicks actually broke the forearm of Caceres, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to trade strikes for the final ten minutes of the scrap. After three rounds of competitive action, Chikadze was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Singapore Results: Giga Chikadze def. Alex Caceres by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Following the conclusion of today’s event, Ariel Helwani took to ‘X’ and revealed that Caceres suffered a broken forearm in the opening round of his clash with Chikadze.

Abe Kawa later confirmed the report:

Given the brutal injury he suffered in the opening round, Alex Caceres’ stock should not fall with this defeat.

Caceres has gone 7-2 over his past nine Octagon appearances overall.