Israel Adesanya responds to critics claiming he is “soft” for promoting Sean Strickland as future opponent
Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on critics calling him soft as he prepares to take on Sean Strickland at UFC 293.
Following his win over Robert Whittaker, it seemed as if Dricus du Plessis was next in line for a UFC middleweight title shot. Unfortunately, it no longer appears as if that’s the case, as he won’t be ready in time to collide with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Australia.
As you can imagine, the champion isn’t too impressed by this. Still, the show must go on, with Adesanya seemingly confirming in a recent video that he’ll battle Sean Strickland instead.
It’s a fresh opponent, and it’s a contest that has been teased for over a year now. In a recent tweet, ‘Stylebender’ responded to those who are calling him “soft” on social media.
First year in the UFC I fought 5 times.
As a champion I keep showing up even through them c0v!d times. Y’all call me soft cuz I’m kind and like nice things 😂. Your faves are softer than a babyshit!!!
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 20, 2023
Adesanya speaks his mind
“First year in the UFC If ought five times. As a champion I keep showing up even through them c0v!d times. Y’all call me soft cuz I’m kind and like nice things. Your faves are softer than a babys***!!!”
Israel Adesanya has never been afraid to speak his mind. While he’s still expected to take on du Plessis down the road, he wants to stay active – which is how he’s always operated in the UFC. Strickland will serve as a tough challenge given his style, but the majority will still back Izzy to get the job done and continue his second reign with the gold.
Are you excited to see Sean Strickland step up and challenge Israel Adesanya? How long do you think it’ll be until Dricus du Plessis gets a crack at the championship? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
