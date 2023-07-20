Israel Adesanya responds to critics claiming he is “soft” for promoting Sean Strickland as future opponent

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on critics calling him soft as he prepares to take on Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Following his win over Robert Whittaker, it seemed as if Dricus du Plessis was next in line for a UFC middleweight title shot. Unfortunately, it no longer appears as if that’s the case, as he won’t be ready in time to collide with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Australia.

As you can imagine, the champion isn’t too impressed by this. Still, the show must go on, with Adesanya seemingly confirming in a recent video that he’ll battle Sean Strickland instead.

It’s a fresh opponent, and it’s a contest that has been teased for over a year now. In a recent tweet, ‘Stylebender’ responded to those who are calling him “soft” on social media.