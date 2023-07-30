Derrick Lewis explains why he removed his trunks following 33-second TKO win at UFC 291: “My d*ck has a mind of its own”

Derrick Lewis’ Nether Region Goes Wild

Lewis has made it clear in the past that his balls have a tendency of being hot. Well, things unraveled down there rather quickly at UFC 291. During his media scrum following UFC 291, Lewis was asked about the post-fight celebration.

“Spur of the moment,” Lewis said. “Spur of the moment, my d*ck got a mind of its own. So, I don’t even know. It do what it wants, spur of the moment.”

Derrick Lewis knows how to get the party started, but there was a bit of an issue this time. “The Black Beast” explained why he planned to control himself once he exited the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

“I’m in Utah, so I don’t know what’s illegal, what I can and can’t do,” Lewis said. “So, I gotta be careful out here. I don’t even think there’s black people out here, so I don’t know. I probably gotta wait until I get home, sh*t.”

Lewis has now snapped a three-fight skid. This was the final bout on his UFC contract. He is now a free agent and many have wondered if a Francis Ngannou rematch could be in his future. Ngannou is signed with the PFL and a big payday is promised to his next opponent. Time will tell what “The Black Beast” decides to do.