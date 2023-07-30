Derrick Lewis explains why he removed his trunks following 33-second TKO win at UFC 291: “My d*ck has a mind of its own”
“The Black Beast” found himself on the main card of UFC 291 against Marcos Rogério de Lima. The two were initially scheduled to compete on the prelims, but Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira was canceled after Pereira failed to make weight. As a result, Lewis’ fight was promoted.
Things probably turned out for the best, as Lewis delivered a flying knee at the start of the fight, followed by some ground-and-pound to finish de Lima in 33 seconds. After the fight, Lewis took his shorts off, did a crotch chop and ran around the Octagon celebrating.
AND HIS BALLS WAS HOT #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/uqz1Tqefxn
— UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023
Vintage Derrick Lewis.
Derrick Lewis’ Nether Region Goes Wild
Lewis has made it clear in the past that his balls have a tendency of being hot. Well, things unraveled down there rather quickly at UFC 291. During his media scrum following UFC 291, Lewis was asked about the post-fight celebration.
“Spur of the moment,” Lewis said. “Spur of the moment, my d*ck got a mind of its own. So, I don’t even know. It do what it wants, spur of the moment.”
Derrick Lewis knows how to get the party started, but there was a bit of an issue this time. “The Black Beast” explained why he planned to control himself once he exited the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
“I’m in Utah, so I don’t know what’s illegal, what I can and can’t do,” Lewis said. “So, I gotta be careful out here. I don’t even think there’s black people out here, so I don’t know. I probably gotta wait until I get home, sh*t.”
Lewis has now snapped a three-fight skid. This was the final bout on his UFC contract. He is now a free agent and many have wondered if a Francis Ngannou rematch could be in his future. Ngannou is signed with the PFL and a big payday is promised to his next opponent. Time will tell what “The Black Beast” decides to do.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Derrick Lewis UFC