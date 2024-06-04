Israel Adesanya reacts to Sean Strickland’s split decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302: “Costa sucks off the back foot”
UFC star Israel Adesanya gave his thoughts on Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa in a reaction video on his YouTube channel.
Last weekend at UFC 302, Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa faced off in the co-main event of the evening. After a tight affair, Strickland was the one who had his hand raised via split decision.
RELATED: Pros react after Sean Strickland defeats Paulo Costa at UFC 302: “WTF did I just hear?”
One man who knows a great deal about these two individuals is Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion previously defeated Costa, but when facing off against Strickland, he lost his belt to the controversial underdog.
The expectation is that Adesanya will be back in the cage later this year, likely to face Dricus du Plessis. In his UFC 302 reaction video, ‘Stylebender’ commented on a few different elements of the bout.
Adesanya’s Costa/Strickland view
“Costa sucks off the back foot — he’s not really good off the back foot,” Adesanya said on YouTube. “He’s doing better in this fight. Costa could set him up so bad here, man, because (Strickland is) so worried about that leg. It’s easier said than done, I’ll tell you that, but if you’ve worked on it, you know how to do it.”
“This is what I thought he would do,” Adesanya continued. “He’s walking him down. He’s possibly losing the rounds because he’s not really landing as much but he’s just like, ‘You know what? I’ll break him and eventually I’ll just storm him.’ [Strickland] hammer fists your face, that’s how he throws his jab, he just throws a hammer fist.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Do you believe Israel Adesanya will ever face either of these fighters again? What do you believe is next for all three men? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Israel Adesanya Paulo Costa Sean Strickland UFC