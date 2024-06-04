Israel Adesanya reacts to Sean Strickland’s split decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302: “Costa sucks off the back foot”

UFC star Israel Adesanya gave his thoughts on Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa in a reaction video on his YouTube channel.

Last weekend at UFC 302, Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa faced off in the co-main event of the evening. After a tight affair, Strickland was the one who had his hand raised via split decision.

One man who knows a great deal about these two individuals is Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion previously defeated Costa, but when facing off against Strickland, he lost his belt to the controversial underdog.

The expectation is that Adesanya will be back in the cage later this year, likely to face Dricus du Plessis. In his UFC 302 reaction video, ‘Stylebender’ commented on a few different elements of the bout.