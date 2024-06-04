Chael Sonnen pitches Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler BMF title fight if Conor McGregor is unable to compete at UFC 303
MMA pundit Chael Sonnen has pitched the idea of Max Holloway vs Michael Chandler in a BMF title fight if Conor McGregor pulls out of UFC 303.
Earlier this week, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were scheduled to take part in a UFC 303 press conference in Dublin, Ireland. However, for unknown reasons, the event was canceled at the last minute. Thankfully for Chandler, he hadn’t yet gotten on the plane to make the trip over when he was told the news.
As you can imagine, this has led to a lot of speculation regarding the fight itself. Some believe that there’s some kind of injury we aren’t being told about, whereas others are questioning the cryptic nature of McGregor’s tweet regarding the incident.
Recently, Chael Sonnen decided to weigh in and give his thoughts on how it’s all going to play out.
Chael: I believe Conor is gonna be opposite Michael Chandler, I'm very confident in telling you that. However, if he's not, Michael Chandler vs. Max Holloway for the BMF is the fight to book.
Sonnen suggests Chandler/Holloway
“I just don’t believe that a month in advance, whether it’s illness or injury or any other excuse, that Conor is gonna be the one to pull. It would change the code that he must, as a human being, fiercly adhere to. But, I will tell you this, there will be no postponement of this fight. They either fight on the 29th, or we move on. Oh, and by the way, the show is still gonna happen. I believe Conor is gonna be opposite Michael Chandler, I’m very confident in telling you that. However, if he’s not, Michael Chandler vs Max Holloway for the BMF is the fight to book.”
Do you believe that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will go ahead as scheduled on June 29 at UFC 303? If not, will it ever happen? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
