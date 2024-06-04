Chael Sonnen pitches Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler BMF title fight if Conor McGregor is unable to compete at UFC 303

MMA pundit Chael Sonnen has pitched the idea of Max Holloway vs Michael Chandler in a BMF title fight if Conor McGregor pulls out of UFC 303.

Earlier this week, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were scheduled to take part in a UFC 303 press conference in Dublin, Ireland. However, for unknown reasons, the event was canceled at the last minute. Thankfully for Chandler, he hadn’t yet gotten on the plane to make the trip over when he was told the news.

As you can imagine, this has led to a lot of speculation regarding the fight itself. Some believe that there’s some kind of injury we aren’t being told about, whereas others are questioning the cryptic nature of McGregor’s tweet regarding the incident.

Recently, Chael Sonnen decided to weigh in and give his thoughts on how it’s all going to play out.