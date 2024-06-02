Pros react after Sean Strickland defeats Paulo Costa at UFC 302: “WTF did I just hear?”

By Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 302 event was co-headlined by a key middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, UFC 302

Strickland (29-6 MMA) entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 to surrender the promotion‘s middleweight title in his previous effort. Prior to that setback, ‘Tarzan’ was on a three-fight winning streak which included a lopsided decision win over Israel Adesanya.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (14-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 298, where he dropped a unanimous decision to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that, the Brazilian knockout artist was coming off a win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Tonight’s UFC 302 co-main event proved to be a hard fought five-round affair. Sean Strickland was the one applying the pressure throughout the fight, landing his front kick and jab seemingly at will. While Paulo Costa was able to land some good low kicks and jabs to the body, he never had ‘Tarzan’ in serious danger. On the other hand, Strickland was able to score multiple knockdowns, including a big head kick late in round five.

Official UFC 302 Results: Sean Strickland def. Paulo Costa by split decision (46-49, 50-45, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Strickland vs. Costa’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Sean Strickland defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 302:

Who would you like to see Sean Stickland fight next following his split victory over Paulo Costa this evening in New Jersey?

