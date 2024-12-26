Israel Adesanya plans to remind fans of his greatness in UFC Saudi Arabia return: “Y’all must’ve forgot”

December 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants to remind fans how good he is.

Israel Adesanya

‘The Last Stylebender’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a grudge match against Dricus du Plessis in August. In the main event of UFC 305, the two middleweights went back and forth in the first three rounds. However, in round four, ‘Stillknocks’ rocked, and quickly submitted Israel Adesanya to retain middleweight gold.

The defeat was an agonizing one for the former UFC champion. With the loss, Israel Adesanya had suffered defeats in three of his last four octagon appearances. While the 35-year-old confirmed plans to continue competing post-fight, it was clear that he needed to go back to the drawing board.

Earlier this month, Dana White announced that Israel Adesanya will be returning to UFC Saudi Arabia next February. There, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will meet the rising Nassourdine Imavov. ‘The Sniper’ enters the bout riding a four-fight unbeaten streak, last handing Brendan Allen a decision loss in September.

Israel Adesanya opens up on his return at UFC Saudi Arabia in February

For Israel Adesanya, the UFC Saudi Arabia main event will be his first non-title bout in over five years. Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel, the 35-year-old former champion opened up on his return. There, Adesanya stated his intent to remind fans, and also himself, just how good he can be.

“[I still fight] because I can.” Israel Adesanya stated in the YouTube video, ahead of his UFC Saudi Arabia return against Nassourdine Imavov. “I’m really, really, really good at it. I almost forgot how great I was. But then recently I just realized like ‘F*ck, I’m good at this s*it.’ I forget because, reasons. But yeah, it’s good to remind yourself. I keep saying ‘Y’all must’ve forgot.’. F*ck, I almost forgot!”

He continued, “I know [Imavov] is dangerous, I know he’s sick, I like his style. Not bad footwork. He’s dangerous, and very well-rounded. It’s not about him, it’s about me, it’s about improving. It’s about writing this chapter. I love the way things are playing out. It’s about me, and just improving, and really showing what I can really do in the full range of mixed martial arts.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Are you excited for Israel Adesanya’s return against Nassourdine Imavov?

Israel Adesanya UFC

