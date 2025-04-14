Ian Machado Garry shares prediction for UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates
Ian Machado Garry is confident he will be able to beat Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City.
Garry stepped up on short notice to fight Prates on April 26 after the Brazilian was supposed to fight Geoff Neal at UFC 314. It’s a crucial fight for the welterweight division, as the winner could close in on a title shot.
Heading into the fight, Ian Machado Garry is confident he won’t just win but will be able to finish Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.
“I’m of the most elite welterweights on the planet. So, if this man thinks he is as good as he is, when he steps across the Octagon, April 26 against me, that is his do-or-don’t time. I promise you, you seen it from me everytime. When I step into the Octagon, I look phenomenal. And, I promise you right now, I promise you, I feel it in my heart. See it every time I close my eyes. I’m going to finish this guy,” Garry said to Ariel Helwani.
If Garry does finish Prates, it would be a statement win for the Irishman and could earn him a title shot or a No. 1 contender fight. But, finishing Prates will be easier said than done as the Brazilian is 4-0 in the UFC with four knockout wins. But, in his career, he has six losses, with five coming by finish. Yet, his last finish loss was in 2017.
Ian Machado Garry explains why he took Carlos Prates fight on short notice
Garry is coming off a decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov for the interim title.
After the loss, Garry was looking to get back into the win column, and the UFC called to get him to face Prates on short notice.
“Is that not what I’m in the sport for? The excitement, the yeah f**k it, let’s go, let’s have a short notice opponent agaisnt one of the most dangerous up and comers in the UFC. That is the type of things that excite me, that makes me want to prove to the world that I’m the best,” Garry said.
Garry is 15-1 as a pro and currently ranked seventh at welterweight.
