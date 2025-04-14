Michael Bisping shares interesting prediction for Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent post-UFC 314 win

Paddy vs. Oliveira is The Fight to Make, Says Bisping

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed potential options for Paddy Pimblett’s next outing. “The Count” believes that a No. 1 contender fight between Pimblett and Charles Oliveira is the matchup to book.

“He did call out Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier; called them all out,” Bisping said. “Of course, made a special emphasis on Charles Oliveira. I think that’s the fight that’s going to get made. Paddy Pimblett’s jiu-jitsu is fantastic. Charles Oliveira is the submission king. He’s got the most bonuses, he’s got the most finishes, he is a former champion. Charles Oliveira doesn’t have a fight booked right now, and this would be it.”

Bisping feels the UFC will book a super fight for the lightweight title, and the winner will face either Pimblett or Oliveira.

“I think he fights Charles Oliveira, and if he gets through Charles Oliveira, he will probably get the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria if that is the fight to make,” Bisping said.

Pimblett has gone 7-0 under the UFC banner. He hasn’t suffered a pro MMA loss since Sept. 2018. He is now closer than ever to receiving a shot at UFC gold.