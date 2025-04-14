Michael Bisping shares interesting prediction for Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent post-UFC 314 win
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has revealed who he thinks will be Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent.
“The Baddy” passed his toughest test with flying colors in the co-main event of UFC 314 in Miami. Pimblett went one-on-one with former three-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler this past Saturday. Pimblett delivered a one-sided thrashing to put Chandler away in the third round via TKO.
Following such as emphatic performance, Pimblett is due for a massive bout with potential title implications. Bisping believes he knows the perfect opponent for “The Baddy.”
Paddy vs. Oliveira is The Fight to Make, Says Bisping
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed potential options for Paddy Pimblett’s next outing. “The Count” believes that a No. 1 contender fight between Pimblett and Charles Oliveira is the matchup to book.
“He did call out Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier; called them all out,” Bisping said. “Of course, made a special emphasis on Charles Oliveira. I think that’s the fight that’s going to get made. Paddy Pimblett’s jiu-jitsu is fantastic. Charles Oliveira is the submission king. He’s got the most bonuses, he’s got the most finishes, he is a former champion. Charles Oliveira doesn’t have a fight booked right now, and this would be it.”
Bisping feels the UFC will book a super fight for the lightweight title, and the winner will face either Pimblett or Oliveira.
“I think he fights Charles Oliveira, and if he gets through Charles Oliveira, he will probably get the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria if that is the fight to make,” Bisping said.
Pimblett has gone 7-0 under the UFC banner. He hasn’t suffered a pro MMA loss since Sept. 2018. He is now closer than ever to receiving a shot at UFC gold.
