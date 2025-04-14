Michael Bisping shares interesting prediction for Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent post-UFC 314 win

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has revealed who he thinks will be Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent.

Paddy Pimblett

“The Baddy” passed his toughest test with flying colors in the co-main event of UFC 314 in Miami. Pimblett went one-on-one with former three-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler this past Saturday. Pimblett delivered a one-sided thrashing to put Chandler away in the third round via TKO.

Following such as emphatic performance, Pimblett is due for a massive bout with potential title implications. Bisping believes he knows the perfect opponent for “The Baddy.”

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT LAUGHS OFF COLBY COVINGTON CONFRONTATION AFTER UFC 314

Paddy vs. Oliveira is The Fight to Make, Says Bisping

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed potential options for Paddy Pimblett’s next outing. “The Count” believes that a No. 1 contender fight between Pimblett and Charles Oliveira is the matchup to book.

“He did call out Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier; called them all out,” Bisping said. “Of course, made a special emphasis on Charles Oliveira. I think that’s the fight that’s going to get made. Paddy Pimblett’s jiu-jitsu is fantastic. Charles Oliveira is the submission king. He’s got the most bonuses, he’s got the most finishes, he is a former champion. Charles Oliveira doesn’t have a fight booked right now, and this would be it.”

Bisping feels the UFC will book a super fight for the lightweight title, and the winner will face either Pimblett or Oliveira.

“I think he fights Charles Oliveira, and if he gets through Charles Oliveira, he will probably get the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria if that is the fight to make,” Bisping said.

Pimblett has gone 7-0 under the UFC banner. He hasn’t suffered a pro MMA loss since Sept. 2018. He is now closer than ever to receiving a shot at UFC gold.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Michael Bisping Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett, Colby Covington

Paddy Pimblett laughs off Colby Covington confrontation after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo issues warning regarding Alexander Volkanovski’s style

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on one area of Alexander Volkanovski’s game that gives cause for concern.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn't call out Ilia Topuria after UFC 314 win

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he didn’t call out long-time rival Ilia Topuria after his win at UFC 314.

Dominick Reyes
UFC

Dominick Reyes declares he has the “best left in the game” after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Dominick Reyes believes he has the best left in the game after his victory against Nikita Krylov last weekend.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dana White gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler's future following UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the fighting future of Michael Chandler following his loss at UFC 314.

Joe Rogan UFC

Joe Rogan reacts to controversial UFC 314 fight stoppage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski names 2 potential challengers following UFC 314 title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has two names in mind for the first title defense of his second UFC Featherweight Championship reign.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
UFC

Paddy Pimblett pokes fun at Conor McGregor for losing UFC 314 bet

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some words for Conor McGregor after the “Notorious” one bet against him at UFC 314.

Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler UFC 314
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett thinks Michael Chandler may have fouled him intentionally at UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett believes there’s a chance Michael Chandler purposely landed illegal shots on him at UFC 314.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314
UFC

Diego Lopes reacts to UFC 314 loss against Alexander Volkanovski

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Diego Lopes is ready to move forward after falling short in his bid for UFC gold.