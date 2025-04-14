Michael Chandler’s old rival wonders if beaten UFC 314 fighter has had too many wars

Chandler ‘Didn’t Look Like Himself,’ Says Poirier

Dustin Poirier served as a desk analyst throughout the UFC 314 card. During the post-show, “The Diamond” threw in his two cents on Michael Chandler being at a crossroads (via MMAFighting).

“I think this whole week what we’ve been talking about his back was against the wall,” Poirier said about Chandler during the UFC 314 post-fight show. “The thing Anthony [Smith] didn’t like, the crossroads reference, I think that’s what that was. We saw him lose again tonight and not just lose but get rolled by a young guy. That was a beating.”

Poirier then said he sensed that Chandler was slowing down, which is rare given his fighting style. He questions if “Iron” has taken too much damage at this point.

“After the first round, he had some success with the takedown, with the wrist ride, just riding him out in that first round,” Poirier said. “He won that first round and just didn’t look like himself in the second.

“Didn’t look sturdy on his feet. Looked like he was slowing down, which we don’t see him ever slow down in the second round. He’s in phenomenal shape, looks great but these years catch up to you.”

Chandler will have a decision to make on his fighting future. He went from being booked in what would’ve been the most lucrative fight of his career against Conor McGregor, to potentially being matched up with more young and hungry opposition if he continues to compete.