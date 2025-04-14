Michael Chandler’s old rival wonders if beaten UFC 314 fighter has had too many wars

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025

An old rival of Michael Chandler is wondering if a slew of MMA wars has finally caught up to “Iron.”

Michael Chandler UFC fight

Chandler shared the Octagon with Paddy Pimblett in the UFC 314 co-headliner this past Saturday. Pimblett was as sharp as he’s ever been, bloodying Chandler en route to a third-round TKO finish. It was an ending that left no doubt, and some are questioning if it’s time for Chandler to hang up his gloves.

An old adversary of Chandler believes the former three-time Bellator champion appears to be slowing down.

RELATED: DANA WHITE GIVES HIS THOUGHTS ON MICHAEL CHANDLER’S FUTURE FOLLOWING UFC 314

Chandler ‘Didn’t Look Like Himself,’ Says Poirier

Dustin Poirier served as a desk analyst throughout the UFC 314 card. During the post-show, “The Diamond” threw in his two cents on Michael Chandler being at a crossroads (via MMAFighting).

“I think this whole week what we’ve been talking about his back was against the wall,” Poirier said about Chandler during the UFC 314 post-fight show. “The thing Anthony [Smith] didn’t like, the crossroads reference, I think that’s what that was. We saw him lose again tonight and not just lose but get rolled by a young guy. That was a beating.”

Poirier then said he sensed that Chandler was slowing down, which is rare given his fighting style. He questions if “Iron” has taken too much damage at this point.

“After the first round, he had some success with the takedown, with the wrist ride, just riding him out in that first round,” Poirier said. “He won that first round and just didn’t look like himself in the second.

“Didn’t look sturdy on his feet. Looked like he was slowing down, which we don’t see him ever slow down in the second round. He’s in phenomenal shape, looks great but these years catch up to you.”

Chandler will have a decision to make on his fighting future. He went from being booked in what would’ve been the most lucrative fight of his career against Conor McGregor, to potentially being matched up with more young and hungry opposition if he continues to compete.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett

Michael Bisping shares interesting prediction for Paddy Pimblett's next opponent post-UFC 314 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 14, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Colby Covington
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett laughs off Colby Covington confrontation after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has laughed off the backstage confrontation he had with Colby Covington after UFC 314.

Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo issues warning regarding Alexander Volkanovski’s style

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on one area of Alexander Volkanovski’s game that gives cause for concern.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn't call out Ilia Topuria after UFC 314 win

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he didn’t call out long-time rival Ilia Topuria after his win at UFC 314.

Dominick Reyes
UFC

Dominick Reyes declares he has the “best left in the game” after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Dominick Reyes believes he has the best left in the game after his victory against Nikita Krylov last weekend.

Michael Chandler

Dana White gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler's future following UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025
Joe Rogan UFC
UFC

Joe Rogan reacts to controversial UFC 314 fight stoppage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Joe Rogan let his opinion be known on a controversial stoppage during the UFC 314 event.

Alexander Volkanovski
Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski names 2 potential challengers following UFC 314 title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has two names in mind for the first title defense of his second UFC Featherweight Championship reign.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
UFC

Paddy Pimblett pokes fun at Conor McGregor for losing UFC 314 bet

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some words for Conor McGregor after the “Notorious” one bet against him at UFC 314.

Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler UFC 314
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett thinks Michael Chandler may have fouled him intentionally at UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett believes there’s a chance Michael Chandler purposely landed illegal shots on him at UFC 314.