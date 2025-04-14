Paddy Pimblett laughs off Colby Covington confrontation after UFC 314
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has laughed off the backstage confrontation he had with Colby Covington after UFC 314.
Last weekend, Paddy Pimblett dismantled Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314. He made it look fairly easy and now, we’re talking about him being one win away from a UFC lightweight championship shot. Given how many people were once doubting his ability to even get into the top 15, that says a lot about the progress made by ‘The Baddy’.
RELATED: Paddy Pimblett threatens to smack Colby Covington in viral UFC 314 backstage confrontation
Then, after the fight, Pimblett went viral all over again after a backstage interaction with Colby Covington. It seemed as if ‘Chaos’ was more than happy to exchange words with the Liverpudlian, and Pimblett was more than happy to throw some insults back in his direction.
Then, during an appearance on ESPN’s post-show, Pimblett elaborated on what went down and what he thinks of Colby.
Pimblett’s view on Covington confrontation
“Oh yeah, this little maggot,” Pimblett said. “He only does something when there’s a camera about. I’ve seen him at Power Slap the other week and walked past him staring at him and he looked at the floor like that. Now, he knows there’s a camera about. He walked past, so I just said, ‘Lad, I’ll come and slap you, but you’ll go and ring the police on me like you did with Masvidal, you little grass [snitch].’”
“He can eat s***,” Pimblett said. “He pays supermodels to stand with him, the f*cking bum. He’s a nobody. He’s on a three-fight losing streak or something, he’s irrelevant. He’s trying to use me now to stay relevant because he’s a nobody, he’s a bum. I’d beat Colby Covington for a laugh, but I’ve got bigger fish to fry than that little mushroom.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Would you be at all interested in seeing this fight take place? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Colby Covington Paddy Pimblett UFC