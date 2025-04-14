Paddy Pimblett laughs off Colby Covington confrontation after UFC 314

By Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has laughed off the backstage confrontation he had with Colby Covington after UFC 314.

Paddy Pimblett, Colby Covington

Last weekend, Paddy Pimblett dismantled Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314. He made it look fairly easy and now, we’re talking about him being one win away from a UFC lightweight championship shot. Given how many people were once doubting his ability to even get into the top 15, that says a lot about the progress made by ‘The Baddy’.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett threatens to smack Colby Covington in viral UFC 314 backstage confrontation

Then, after the fight, Pimblett went viral all over again after a backstage interaction with Colby Covington. It seemed as if ‘Chaos’ was more than happy to exchange words with the Liverpudlian, and Pimblett was more than happy to throw some insults back in his direction.

Then, during an appearance on ESPN’s post-show, Pimblett elaborated on what went down and what he thinks of Colby.

Pimblett’s view on Covington confrontation

“Oh yeah, this little maggot,” Pimblett said. “He only does something when there’s a camera about. I’ve seen him at Power Slap the other week and walked past him staring at him and he looked at the floor like that. Now, he knows there’s a camera about. He walked past, so I just said, ‘Lad, I’ll come and slap you, but you’ll go and ring the police on me like you did with Masvidal, you little grass [snitch].’”

“He can eat s***,” Pimblett said. “He pays supermodels to stand with him, the f*cking bum. He’s a nobody. He’s on a three-fight losing streak or something, he’s irrelevant. He’s trying to use me now to stay relevant because he’s a nobody, he’s a bum. I’d beat Colby Covington for a laugh, but I’ve got bigger fish to fry than that little mushroom.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Would you be at all interested in seeing this fight take place? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo issues warning regarding Alexander Volkanovski’s style

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025
Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn't call out Ilia Topuria after UFC 314 win

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he didn’t call out long-time rival Ilia Topuria after his win at UFC 314.

Dominick Reyes
UFC

Dominick Reyes declares he has the “best left in the game” after UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC star Dominick Reyes believes he has the best left in the game after his victory against Nikita Krylov last weekend.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dana White gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler's future following UFC 314

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the fighting future of Michael Chandler following his loss at UFC 314.

Joe Rogan UFC
UFC

Joe Rogan reacts to controversial UFC 314 fight stoppage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Joe Rogan let his opinion be known on a controversial stoppage during the UFC 314 event.

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski names 2 potential challengers following UFC 314 title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
UFC

Paddy Pimblett pokes fun at Conor McGregor for losing UFC 314 bet

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some words for Conor McGregor after the “Notorious” one bet against him at UFC 314.

Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler UFC 314
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett thinks Michael Chandler may have fouled him intentionally at UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett believes there’s a chance Michael Chandler purposely landed illegal shots on him at UFC 314.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC 314
UFC

Diego Lopes reacts to UFC 314 loss against Alexander Volkanovski

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Diego Lopes is ready to move forward after falling short in his bid for UFC gold.

Paddy Pimblett and Joe Rogan UFC 314
Paddy Pimblett

Dana White gushes over Paddy Pimblett's UFC 314 performance: 'You can't doubt the kid anymore'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Dana White is singing the praises of Paddy Pimblett following UFC 314.