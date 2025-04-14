Paddy Pimblett laughs off Colby Covington confrontation after UFC 314

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has laughed off the backstage confrontation he had with Colby Covington after UFC 314.

Last weekend, Paddy Pimblett dismantled Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314. He made it look fairly easy and now, we’re talking about him being one win away from a UFC lightweight championship shot. Given how many people were once doubting his ability to even get into the top 15, that says a lot about the progress made by ‘The Baddy’.

Then, after the fight, Pimblett went viral all over again after a backstage interaction with Colby Covington. It seemed as if ‘Chaos’ was more than happy to exchange words with the Liverpudlian, and Pimblett was more than happy to throw some insults back in his direction.

Then, during an appearance on ESPN’s post-show, Pimblett elaborated on what went down and what he thinks of Colby.