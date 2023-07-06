Michael Bisping explains why he thinks Alexandre Pantoja will dethrone Brandon Moreno at UFC 290: “My word he just takes submissions”

Michael Bisping has explained why he’s backing Alexandre Pantoja to dethrone Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 this weekend.

This Saturday night, Alexandre Pantoja will challenge Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight championship. It serves as his first chance at the undisputed strap and with four wins in his last five, he’s certainly earned it. It helps, too, that he’s beaten Moreno twice in the past, adding an extra layer of spice to what is already a phenomenal title showdown.

RELATED: UFC 290 | PRO FIGHTERS MAKE THEIR PICKS FOR BRANDON MORENO VS. ALEXANDRE PANTOJA 2 TITLE FIGHT

A lot of fans are still of the belief that Brandon Moreno should be able to get the job done. While it’s a fair assessment, Pantoja isn’t the sort of contender who will go away quietly. He’ll be in your face for as long as the bout lasts and given that he’s never been finished, we wouldn’t be surprised if that means we see all five rounds.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping had the following to say on the match-up.

“Some people just tend to have the number on certain guys,” Bisping said. “Are we seeing that with Pantoja? I don’t know. I don’t think it’s that basic, I don’t think it’s that simple. I think Moreno has improved, but I do think that the way that Pantoja fights, the angles that he creates – and of course if it hits the ground, my word he just takes submissions. Kinda like Charles Oliveira. Quick as that, he just grabs him, he takes him, he locks onto an arm, a neck, whatever it is.”