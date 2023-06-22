Tyson Fury blames “little sh*tbag” Joe Rogan for Jon Jones fight rumors: “There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon”
Tyson Fury has hit out at Joe Rogan for kickstarting talk of a fight between himself and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
As we all know, Tyson Fury is considered by many to be the best heavyweight boxer of his generation. In the eyes of some, he’s one of the greatest of all time. On the flip side, Jon Jones is seen as the GOAT by the majority of pundits in mixed martial arts.
It makes sense, then, in a strange way, that fans have been discussing the possibility of a hybrid bout between the two. Both have expressed their interest in the past, with Francis Ngannou also throwing his name in that hat previously.
RELATED: TYSON FURY CONFIRMS INTEREST IN JON JONES HYBRID FIGHT: “I RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM THE UFC YESTERDAY”
As it turns out, however, ‘The Gypsy King’ may not be as in favor of the idea as we once thought.
“To be honest with you, all this talk of a me and Jon Jones fighting in a cage is absolutely ridiculous,” Fury said. “Like, I’m the lineal world heavyweight champion. The man who beat the man going back to John L. Sullivan. Why would I even dream of going in a cage and wrestling and all that? It’s not my thing.”
Fury hits out at Rogan
“It was actually Joe Rogan, little s***bag, who [started this],” said Fury. “Just out of the blue, there was no talk of me or Jon even fighting. Jon’s a great guy, probably the GOAT of MMA. [Rogan] said, ‘Oh if Tyson Fury goes in a room with Jon Jones he’s going to get absolutely smashed to bits.’ Like, if someone goes in the room with me and it’s no holds barred. You’re going to have to kill me to stop me.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Do you agree with Tyson Fury? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Joe Rogan Jon Jones Tyson Fury UFC