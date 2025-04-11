UFC 314 weigh-in results: Disaster avoided, title fight official, prelim fighter fails to hit target

The UFC 314 weigh-ins are in, and while there was one scale fail and a close call with the main card, fight fans are pleased with the outcome.

UFC 314 take place inside Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday night. The early morning weigh-ins took place on Friday, and the main event featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes is official. Both men clocked in at 145 pounds each, which is championship weight.

The co-headlining lightweight collision is also intact. Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett tipped the scales at 155 pounds. Patricio “Pitbull” hit the 145-pound mark for his bout with Yair Rodriguez, who weighed in one pound heavier than the former two-division Bellator champion.

