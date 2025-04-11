UFC 314 weigh-in results: Disaster avoided, title fight official, prelim fighter fails to hit target
The UFC 314 weigh-ins are in, and while there was one scale fail and a close call with the main card, fight fans are pleased with the outcome.
UFC 314 take place inside Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday night. The early morning weigh-ins took place on Friday, and the main event featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes is official. Both men clocked in at 145 pounds each, which is championship weight.
The co-headlining lightweight collision is also intact. Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett tipped the scales at 155 pounds. Patricio “Pitbull” hit the 145-pound mark for his bout with Yair Rodriguez, who weighed in one pound heavier than the former two-division Bellator champion.
UFC 314 Weigh-in Results: Jean Silva Avoids Mishap
Fight fans had a minor scare when Jean Silva missed weight on his first attempt. The good news is that his featherweight clash with Bryce Mitchell is now set, as Silva hit the 146-pound mark on his second attempt.
The lone fighter to miss weight on the UFC 314 card is Nora Cornolle. She clocked in at 137.5 pounds, which is over the bantamweight limit. Cornolle will be fined 20 percent of her fight purse, but the bout with Hailey Cowan is still on. Cowman made weight at 136 pounds.
Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC 314 weigh-in results.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Diego Lopes (145)
- Michael Chandler (156) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)
- Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Patricio Pitbull (145)
- Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Jean Silva (146)
- Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (206)
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Dan Ige (146) vs. Sean Woodson (146)
- Yan Xiaonan (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (116)
- Jim Miller (156) vs. Chase Hooper (156)
- Darren Elkins (145) vs. Julian Erosa (146)
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)
- Sumudaerji (126) vs. Mitch Raposo (126)
- Tresean Gore (186) vs. Marco Tulio (186)
- Nora Cornolle (137.5)* vs. Hailey Cowan (136)
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes Jean Silva UFC