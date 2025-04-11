Julian Erosa expects to submit Darren Elkins with his patented guillotine at UFC 314: “A tailor-made opponent for me”
Julian Erosa is excited to fight a legend like Darren Elkins at UFC 314.
Erosa is coming off a guillotine submission win over Christian Rodriguez to extend his win streak to two, with both wins coming by guillotine. After the fight, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him. Although this is a much longer layoff than expected, Erosa was thrilled to get the offer to fight Elkins on a stacked pay-per-view.
“Usually, you want to get on a good card or get a good opponent, it’s hard to get both of those. For me, it lined up perfectly. I’ve been trying to get a fight, as it’s been about eight months, but beggars can’t be choosers. Darren Elkins is a tailor-made opponent for me, and it’s a fight that people will want to see. We both bring non-stop action,” Erosa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.
Erosa says he grew up watching Elkins and believes they are similar. Erosa says they both are tough and resilient, so he knows he can’t rush anything against the veteran.
“The one thing Darren and I have in common is the ability to hang around in fights and beat guys in the later minutes. I could probably show you at least five or 10 fights that he is losing and then wins it in the third round,” Erosa said.
Julian Erosa expects to finish Darren Elkins at UFC 314
Although Julian Erosa knows putting Darren Elkins away is tough, he is confident he will be able to get a finish.
Not only does Erosa think he can finish Elkins at UFC 314, but he thinks he can submit him.
“I have to be patient. In his last fight against Daniel Pineda, Daniel is known to have a good guillotine and wasn’t able to get him out of there with it,” Erosa said. “But, I know the details Darren did to prevent himself from getting guillotined, and I know how good mine is, and I do mine with my left arm. The last time he was submitted was in 2010, but that doesn’t mean I can submit him. He’s a tough guy, I don’t expect him to tap, so I expect him to go to sleep. But, I do think there is a higher percentage chance I knock him out than submit him.”
Should Erosa get his hand raised on Saturday, the goal is to get a ranked opponent next time out.
“I never really think about calling people out. I think if I get a win, especially if it is a high-level win, I think a top-15 guy would be my next fight,” Erosa concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Julian Erosa UFC