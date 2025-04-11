Julian Erosa expects to submit Darren Elkins with his patented guillotine at UFC 314: “A tailor-made opponent for me”

Julian Erosa is excited to fight a legend like Darren Elkins at UFC 314.

Erosa is coming off a guillotine submission win over Christian Rodriguez to extend his win streak to two, with both wins coming by guillotine. After the fight, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him. Although this is a much longer layoff than expected, Erosa was thrilled to get the offer to fight Elkins on a stacked pay-per-view.

“Usually, you want to get on a good card or get a good opponent, it’s hard to get both of those. For me, it lined up perfectly. I’ve been trying to get a fight, as it’s been about eight months, but beggars can’t be choosers. Darren Elkins is a tailor-made opponent for me, and it’s a fight that people will want to see. We both bring non-stop action,” Erosa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Erosa says he grew up watching Elkins and believes they are similar. Erosa says they both are tough and resilient, so he knows he can’t rush anything against the veteran.

“The one thing Darren and I have in common is the ability to hang around in fights and beat guys in the later minutes. I could probably show you at least five or 10 fights that he is losing and then wins it in the third round,” Erosa said.