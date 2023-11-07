Stephen Thompson says the UFC “settled” pay dispute from cancelled Michel Pereira fight

Stephen Thompson has revealed that his financial dispute with the Ultimate Fighting Championship is now over.

Next month, Stephen Thompson will take on top welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. It serves as a huge opportunity for the veteran as he attempts to make one final title push before walking away from mixed martial arts.

Earlier this year, though, he was scheduled to battle Michel Pereira in a fight that many were excited about. Unfortunately, due to Pereira missing weight, it didn’t happen. Thompson had the chance to take the bout anyway but opted against it.

As a result of that, the UFC didn’t pay him the full amount he was owed for making weight. Thankfully for all parties, it now seems as if the issue has been resolved, as confirmed by ‘Wonderboy’ in an interview with MMA Fighting.