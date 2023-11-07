Stephen Thompson says the UFC “settled” pay dispute from cancelled Michel Pereira fight

By Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023

Stephen Thompson has revealed that his financial dispute with the Ultimate Fighting Championship is now over.

Stephen Thompson

Next month, Stephen Thompson will take on top welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. It serves as a huge opportunity for the veteran as he attempts to make one final title push before walking away from mixed martial arts.

Earlier this year, though, he was scheduled to battle Michel Pereira in a fight that many were excited about. Unfortunately, due to Pereira missing weight, it didn’t happen. Thompson had the chance to take the bout anyway but opted against it.

RELATED: STEPHEN THOMPSON HAS NO REGRETS ABOUT NOT FIGHTING AT UFC 291, SENDS A MESSAGE TO FUTURE OPPONENTS: “YOU BETTER BE ON WEIGHT OR IT’S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN”

As a result of that, the UFC didn’t pay him the full amount he was owed for making weight. Thankfully for all parties, it now seems as if the issue has been resolved, as confirmed by ‘Wonderboy’ in an interview with MMA Fighting.

Thompson’s money issues

“That was all wild and crazy,” Thompson told MMA Fighting. “Me and the UFC, and my management, we’ve settled everything. So everything’s great.

“We settled with something we were both happy with, and that was it.”

“It took a little bit because they have a business and a lot of stuff going on — and so have I,” Thompson said. “So my managers have been taking care of everything. But, yeah man, I was happy with everything, with what the UFC has done for me, and we got away from this last fight with a smile on our faces.

“Not only that, but then [I got] a fight, obviously, against a top opponent, someone ranked above me, and on one of the most stacked cards of the year — the last card of the year.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Are you excited for Stephen Thompson’s return? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

