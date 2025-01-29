Israel Adesanya eager to “throw hands” with “dangerous” Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya is expecting a striking match against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Adesanya is set to headline the Fight Night event in his first non-title fight in 2019 when he fought Anderson Silva. The former middleweight champion is coming off a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis after losing his belt to Sean Strickland by decision.

If Israel Adesanya is going to get another shot at the title, he will need to beat Nassourdine Imavov. However, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is expecting a tough fight but one he is excited about as he expects it to be a striking matchup.

“Just straight up hands, man, just straight up hands,” Adesanya said to The MacLife. “For me, it’s a lot of, I guess thinking about how I approach this game and attack this game with each opponent. With this one, I’m really excited he seems like a cool dude, pretty chill, but dangerous man. It’s going to be us throwing hands.”

Israel Adesanya is expecting to be able to outstrike Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. But, he knows the Frenchman is a dangerous foe for him so he can’t take him lightly.