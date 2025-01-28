UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Adesanya vs. Imavov’ Fight Card and Start Times

UFC Saudi Arabia is right around the corner as fans await the return of the legend that is Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya Nassourdine Imavov

Event: UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs Imavov
Date: Saturday, 1st February 2025
Location: anb Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (12pm EST main card)

It’s almost time for the Ultimate Fighting Championship to make its return to Saudi Arabia. Given the influence that the country has had on combat sports in the last few years, you’d have to imagine that there’s a good chance this is the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya returns against Nassourdine Imavov. While this is clearly the headline bout of the night, there are plenty of other fights on the card for the masses to get pumped up about. As per UFC.com, we can take a look at them now.

UFC Saudi Arabia – Main Card

Middleweight – Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Middleweight – Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page
Heavyweight – Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Featherweight – Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli

UFC Saudi Arabia – Prelims

Lightweight – Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis
Heavyweight – Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen
Lightweight – Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic
Lightweight – Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Bolaji Oki
Women’s flyweight – Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Featherweight – Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander
Heavyweight – Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

Get ready, fight fans, because this one has all the potential in the world.

What fight are you most excited to see at UFC Saudi Arabia outside of the main and co-main event of the evening? Do you expect to see Saudi Arabia receive more blockbuster cards in the future? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

