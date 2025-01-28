UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Adesanya vs. Imavov’ Fight Card and Start Times

UFC Saudi Arabia is right around the corner as fans await the return of the legend that is Israel Adesanya.

Event: UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs Imavov

Date: Saturday, 1st February 2025

Location: anb Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (12pm EST main card)

It’s almost time for the Ultimate Fighting Championship to make its return to Saudi Arabia. Given the influence that the country has had on combat sports in the last few years, you’d have to imagine that there’s a good chance this is the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya returns against Nassourdine Imavov. While this is clearly the headline bout of the night, there are plenty of other fights on the card for the masses to get pumped up about. As per UFC.com, we can take a look at them now.