Israel Adesanya claims he is “proud” of Alex Pereira’s UFC success

By Harry Kettle - August 16, 2024

Israel Adesanya has claimed that he is proud of the success his long-time rival Alex Pereira is having in the UFC.

For so many years, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira were bitter enemies. First, it was in the world of kickboxing. Then, Pereira wound up following Adesanya over to mixed martial arts. These two men have both accomplished some incredible things in their respective careers, and in the Octagon, they split their series 1-1.

Many have talked about them potentially running it back in a trilogy. For the time being, though, both are pretty busy. Pereira is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion and has already defended the belt twice. Adesanya, meanwhile, will challenge Dricus du Plessis this weekend in an attempt to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion.

During a conversation with Daniel Cormier, Adesanya spoke with admiration for ‘Poatan’.

Adesanya praises Pereira

“I watched the Pereira fight again last night, it was on YouTube, and I was just like scrolling past and I watched it and there was certain sequences I was just like, I was making him move back. I was really pushing him back and for me, I’m so happy with what he’s doing right now, I’m like bro…”

Daniel Cormier then asked the former champ if he could believe how good Pereira is right now.

“I know! I fought him four times! I f****** know! Bro, every time I fought him, I knew I could get him till he got me and then now, here we are.”

Do you believe we will ever see Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira compete their mixed martial arts trilogy? If it happens, who would you back to win and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

