Israel Adesanya claims he is “proud” of Alex Pereira’s UFC success

Israel Adesanya has claimed that he is proud of the success his long-time rival Alex Pereira is having in the UFC.

For so many years, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira were bitter enemies. First, it was in the world of kickboxing. Then, Pereira wound up following Adesanya over to mixed martial arts. These two men have both accomplished some incredible things in their respective careers, and in the Octagon, they split their series 1-1.

Many have talked about them potentially running it back in a trilogy. For the time being, though, both are pretty busy. Pereira is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion and has already defended the belt twice. Adesanya, meanwhile, will challenge Dricus du Plessis this weekend in an attempt to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion.

During a conversation with Daniel Cormier, Adesanya spoke with admiration for ‘Poatan’.