Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler appear to agree on December timeline for UFC showdown

By Harry Kettle - August 16, 2024

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have seemingly agreed on rearranging their UFC showdown to December.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

For the longest time now, fans have been waiting to see Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler square off. It dates all the way back to Chandler calling McGregor out on the mic, with the Irishman teasing the idea of accepting. Then, they were put against each other as coaches on a season of The Ultimate Fighter. As you can imagine, this led to some pretty viral moments.

Then, the fight was eventually booked to take place at UFC 303 earlier this month. Unfortunately, due to an injury sustained by McGregor, it didn’t come to fruition. Chandler didn’t take another fight and has instead opted to wait it out until Conor is ready to return.

Not so long ago, UFC CEO Dana White said it was unlikely McGregor would fight this year. However, after he ran that back, the two foes have taken to social media in order to tease fans once again.

McGregor and Chandler tease collision

McGregor: “THE UFC LOVE AND WANT ME FOR DECEMBER! I AM READY.”
Chandler: “December it is [handshake emoji].”

For Chandler, you’d have to imagine that he won’t want to get his hopes up. After all, he’s been in this position quite a few times before. Conor isn’t the most reliable of fighters these days and with it being over three years since he competed, some are still convinced that he’ll never fight again. Hopefully, for the sake of mixed martial arts as a sport, it’ll end up happening.

What do you believe will happen if we do see Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler later this year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

