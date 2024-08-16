Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler appear to agree on December timeline for UFC showdown

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have seemingly agreed on rearranging their UFC showdown to December.

For the longest time now, fans have been waiting to see Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler square off. It dates all the way back to Chandler calling McGregor out on the mic, with the Irishman teasing the idea of accepting. Then, they were put against each other as coaches on a season of The Ultimate Fighter. As you can imagine, this led to some pretty viral moments.

RELATED: Michael Chandler still hoping that Conor McGregor fight happens despite Dana White’s statement: “Give you misinformation”

Then, the fight was eventually booked to take place at UFC 303 earlier this month. Unfortunately, due to an injury sustained by McGregor, it didn’t come to fruition. Chandler didn’t take another fight and has instead opted to wait it out until Conor is ready to return.

Not so long ago, UFC CEO Dana White said it was unlikely McGregor would fight this year. However, after he ran that back, the two foes have taken to social media in order to tease fans once again.

THE UFC LOVE AND WANT ME FOR DECEMBER! I AM READY. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2024