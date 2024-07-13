Alex Pereira refuses to pick against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has refused to pick against Israel Adesanya in his upcoming fight at UFC 305.
As we know, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have had quite the rivalry over the years. Following on from a 2-0 series win for Pereira in kickboxing, the two went on to compete against each other in mixed martial arts. So far, they’re tied at 1-1, with Adesanya avenging a KO loss to ‘Poatan’ with one of his own.
Now, Adesanya’s focus will turn to UFC 305 when he takes on Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. It will serve as the first fight in another intriguing rivalry for ‘Stylebender’.
When asked for a prediction on the upcoming contest, Pereira was actually pretty kind in his words to Israel.
Pereira shows respect to Adesanya
“They asked me about Adesanya and Du Plessis, I said I don’t see Adesanya losing. Just because he said that about me doesn’t mean I’ll say it back.”
“I’m here, supporting him, I already fought him, not going to say he should lose. I’m not mad at him, no grudges. Like I said if one day it’s possible to train with him.”
“[People claim] he’s this, he’s bad” and what not. The people who truly know him that I had contact with, talk good about him. [Adesanya] has a good heart, a lot of the times it’s just marketing. I believe that, I can see he is a good person.
“So that’s why I’m here, cheering for him. If he doesn’t cheer for me, that’s not my problem. But I’m here, cheering for him.”
Quotes via MMA News
