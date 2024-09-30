VIDEO | Ian Machado Garry uses his son to taunt Colby Covington
UFC welterweight star Ian Machado Garry isn’t through with his pursuit of a fight with former title challenger Colby Covington.
Garry targeted a fight with Covington at UFC 303 earlier this year. But, the fight didn’t come to fruition, and Garry ended up facing Michael ‘Venom’ Page on the UFC 303 main card.
Garry went on to defeat Page by unanimous decision to remain unbeaten in his professional MMA career. After the victory, he could potentially earn a title shot with another win inside the Octagon.
Despite failing to lure Covington to the Octagon at UFC 303, Garry remained persistent in his post-fight interview. He called out Covington for a fight later this year, but as of this writing, never fighter is booked for their returns to the cage.
As Garry awaits his next fight booking, he takes a new avenue in attempting to get Covington to fight him. His young son was asked to impersonate Covington in an attempt to make a point that Covington continues to run away.
Ian Machado Garry gets son involved in Colby Covington beef
In a recent Instagram post, Garry shared a video of his son mocking Covington.
“From the kid that brought you the greatest fighter impressions comes a brand new one. The Colby Covington [LAUGHS],” Garry posted Monday.
As of this writing, Covington hasn’t responded to Garry’s post.
Garry has emerged as a top welterweight title contender after recent wins over Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, and Daniel Rodriguez. He made his promotional debut in 2021 following an accomplished run in Cage Warriors.
Covington hasn’t competed since a loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296. Before that, he defeated Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 272 main event.
Garry continues to poke Covington, but it remains unknown if it’ll result in a UFC fight booking. Time will tell if Garry’s taunts will produce what would be a massive welterweight bout.
