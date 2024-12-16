Islam Makhachev’s retirement timeframe possibly revealed by coach, UFC super fight against Ilia Topuria dismissed

Islam Makhachev might ride off into the sunset sooner than fans are hoping for.

Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. He’s scheduled to put his gold at stake against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311 on January 18th. If he’s able to emerge victorious, then it would be the fourth successful title defense for the 155-pound ruler.

While Makhachev has been on quite a roll, suffering just one loss in his pro MMA career, all good things must come to an end. Could Makhachev step into the Octagon for the final time when he turns 35?

