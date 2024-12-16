Islam Makhachev’s retirement timeframe possibly revealed by coach, UFC super fight against Ilia Topuria dismissed
Islam Makhachev might ride off into the sunset sooner than fans are hoping for.
Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. He’s scheduled to put his gold at stake against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311 on January 18th. If he’s able to emerge victorious, then it would be the fourth successful title defense for the 155-pound ruler.
While Makhachev has been on quite a roll, suffering just one loss in his pro MMA career, all good things must come to an end. Could Makhachev step into the Octagon for the final time when he turns 35?
RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV DOWNPLAYS FUTURE FIGHT AGAINST FELLOW UFC CHAMPION ILIA TOPURIA: “WHAT WILL THAT DO FOR ME?”
Islam Makhachev to End Pro MMA Career in 2026?
In October 2026, Islam Makhachev will turn 35 years old. As it stands right now, coach Javier Mendez believes that age is about the right time for his fighter to hang the gloves up. Here’s what he said during a recent appearance on Submission Radio (via MMAFighting).
“He’s going to probably do what Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did and retire at 35,” Mendez said. “Well, Khabib did it a lot earlier, but I think 35 is the magic number for these guys. They have that in their head, that 35 is the cutoff point. Some will go over, but I think Islam is already set financially, he’s done really well with his money, so I think it will probably be lights out after 35.”
No Interest in Ilia Topuria
As far as Makhachev’s goals are concerned before he wraps up his career, a showdown with Ilia Topuria doesn’t appear to factor in.
“The guy is a great fighter. He’s got the best boxing hands in the business, I feel, most technical. He can do a lot of damage if he goes up in weight, but I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m not interested in that fight whatsoever, at the present time. I’m interested in [Islam] defending against Arman, and then who knows, maybe the welterweight title is available at that particular time.”
Topuria is the current UFC featherweight champion. He has teased moving up to the lightweight division amid a growing beef with Makhachev. Despite the war of words, Makhachev has expressed greater interest in going after welterweight gold only if Belal Muhammad loses the title.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC