Colby Covington claims he would’ve turned the tide against Joaquin Buckley if UFC Tampa fight wasn’t stopped

Colby Covington Thinks He Would’ve Turned Things Around at UFC Tampa

Colby Covington took to his YouTube channel to give a behind the scenes look at his UFC Tampa loss to Joaquin Buckley. In the video, Covington admitted that the cut on his eyelid impacted his vision throughout the fight.

“So, we came in close contact and I feel there was a headbutt,” Covington said. “As soon as it cut in the first round I couldn’t see. I had blurry vision, I was seeing three different people, I was like, ‘F*ck, which one do I punch?’ I didn’t know what to do, I was kind of confused but I knew I had to keep fighting. I had to give the UFC and the fans a show, and that’s what they pay their hard-earned money to come for and I’m a warrior. We’re gladiators.”

With that said, “Chaos” believes he would’ve turned the tide in the final two rounds if he had been allowed to keep fighting.

“It’s unfortunate that the doctor stopped the fight like that ’cause if we’re in Vegas I know the fight gets to keep going,” Covington said. “I feel like I was really just starting to gain momentum. Like, I was starting to wear on him, I could see him breathing out of his mouth. He wasn’t as much volume at that point. So, I feel like it was gonna be my fight in the championship rounds.”

Where Covington goes from here remains to be seen. He did make it clear that retirement isn’t on his mind, and he plans to keep trucking along inside the Octagon.

