Islam Makhachev vows to shut up Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311: “Arman talk too much”

Islam Makhachev plans to make sure Arman Tsarukayn never talks about him again after UFC 311.

Makhachev is set to rematch Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311 on Saturday night. It’s a highly-anticipated fight as it serves as a rematch of their 2019 bout which Makhachev won by decision. Tsarukyan had taken that fight on short notice in his UFC debut, but was still able to put forth a Fight of the Night performance.

Since their first fight, Arman Tsarukyan has called for a rematch as he believes with a full camp, he would be able to beat Islam Makhachev. Yet, Makhachev plans to prove he’s wrong and vows to never mention him again.

“Arman talk too much. But, January 18 I will make him never talk about me again,” Makhachev said on UFC 311 Countdown.

Makhachev is expected to win at UFC 311 as he enters the bout as a -410 favorite, so the oddsmakers expect him to get his hand raised on Saturday. If he does, it would end his rivalry with Tsarukyan as he would be 2-0 and it would seem unlikely a trilogy bout will happen.