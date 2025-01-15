Islam Makhachev vows to shut up Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311: “Arman talk too much”
Islam Makhachev plans to make sure Arman Tsarukayn never talks about him again after UFC 311.
Makhachev is set to rematch Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311 on Saturday night. It’s a highly-anticipated fight as it serves as a rematch of their 2019 bout which Makhachev won by decision. Tsarukyan had taken that fight on short notice in his UFC debut, but was still able to put forth a Fight of the Night performance.
Since their first fight, Arman Tsarukyan has called for a rematch as he believes with a full camp, he would be able to beat Islam Makhachev. Yet, Makhachev plans to prove he’s wrong and vows to never mention him again.
“Arman talk too much. But, January 18 I will make him never talk about me again,” Makhachev said on UFC 311 Countdown.
Makhachev is expected to win at UFC 311 as he enters the bout as a -410 favorite, so the oddsmakers expect him to get his hand raised on Saturday. If he does, it would end his rivalry with Tsarukyan as he would be 2-0 and it would seem unlikely a trilogy bout will happen.
Islam Makhachev says Arman Tsarukyan deserved title shot
Islam Makhachev knew Arman Tsarukyan would be next, as he felt he was the clear-cut next contender.
Makhachev says he’s always chasing the biggest fights which is why he wanted to face Tsarukyan.
“Honestly, I knew, like five-six months ago it was gonna be Arman, because he’s the number-one contender right now, and he really deserves to fight for the title,” Makhachev said to UFC.com. I’ve said all my fight career, I want to fight with a real contender, or a real fighter who deserves a title fight. That’s why I think he’s deserved (his shot). It’s gonna be a huge fight for the fans, because he has all the skills. He’s good in the striking, he’s good in the wrestling, the grappling. That’s why it’s going to be two high-level fighters fighting.”
Makhachev is 26-1 as a pro and coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Donn Davis announces official end of Bellator MMA brand: “All fight events and content will be PFL”
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev UFC